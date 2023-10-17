Eastside softball’s offense paves the way for Super Regionals sweep

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside’s offense exploded for a combined 36 runs to lead the Lady Eagles in their Super Regional sweep. With Monday’s win over Lithia Springs along with back-to-back victories over Chattahoochee, the Lady Eagles punched their ticket to play at South Commons Complex in Columbus.

Winning by an average of 12-1 was the type of performance head coach Heather Wood wanted to see.

“A lot of things had to happen for us to advance, we had to have a special type of intensity, energy and focus,” Wood said. “Our bats and our offense really sealed the deal for us, and it took a lot of pressure off our pitching staff as well.”

Donee Morian’s three hits led Eastside offensively in game three, as the sophomore collected two doubles and a single while driving in two runs.

Eva Davis took over for Dezaria Johnson on the mound and surrendered one run in game three on a sacrifice fly. This allowed a surging Lady Eagles offense to take over.

Eastside created run scoring opportunities in the first three innings and cashed in on all of them.

Anslee Saunchegraw drove in three runs in three at-bats in the Columbus-clinching win.

After Eastside jumped to an 11-1 lead, Davis pitched scoreless frames in the final two innings to secure the win in game three.

The Lady Eagles’ first game against Chattahoochee was similar to the second.

Davis pitched a complete game in game two, allowing one run through five innings of work.

In those five innings, Eastside moved nine runs across the plate.

A four-run first inning highlighted by Johnson’s three-run blast, gave the Lady Eagles all of the space they needed. However, the bats for Eastside still went to work, scoring runs in all four innings before finishing the game in the top of the fifth.

Game one was the catalyst for the Lady Eagles as they routed Lithia Springs 16-1 in just three innings.

After a scoreless one-two-three opening frame from Johnson on the mound, Eastside pushed 11 runs across in the bottom of the first.

Johnson had two hits in the inning, including a solo home run.

The Lady Eagles’ bats scored another five runs in the second inning before shutting down the Lady Lions in the top of the third inning to end the game.

Eatside finished Super Regionals with a perfect 3-0 record, outscoring their opponents 36-3.

Johnson’s two home runs on Monday were the only long balls for Eastside in the Super Regionals, but the Lady Eagles’ bats put the ball all over the field.

Morian led Eastside with a .888 batting average and five runs batted in.

Meanwhile, Saunchegraw, Johnson, Davis and Allie Vaughn all batted plus .300 with a combined 16 runs driven in.

Johnson and Davis were the main two pitchers for the Lady Eagles in Super Regionals. The duo combined for 19 strikeouts in 13 innings of work.

All of the players’ contributions were crucial to each game’s outcome and tosend the Lady Eagles back to Columbus for the second straight year.

The team gets a week off before heading down to Columbus. Wood wants to keep the momentum and focus aligned heading into practice ahead of the state playoffs.

“Tomorrow we will start practicing again. We will wait to see how it plays out to see who we will play first,” Wood said. “It is the same that we have been doing all season. Nothing will change. We will reiterate the focus and keep on practicing like we have been.”