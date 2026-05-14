BOLO issued for wanted woman believed to be in Newton County area

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has issued a BOLO for someone believed to be in the Newton County area.

Katherine Denise Proctor, 29, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault to law enforcement, obstruction, cruelty to children and “additional charges.” The details surrounding her case are unclear.

The JCSO says that Proctor is “believed to be” in the Newton County area and has a history of giving false names and identities. Anyone with information on Proctor’s whereabouts is urged to contact the JCSO at 706-468-4912.



