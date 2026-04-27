Lawn care app GreenPal launches in Covington

GreenPal, a Nashville-based app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals, is launching its service in Covington this week.

The app allows homeowners to enter their address, lawn details, and preferred service date. Local, pre-screened lawn care professionals review the property using Google aerial imagery and Google Street View, then submit competitive bids. Homeowners can compare pricing, read reviews, and select the provider they want to work with.

After each completed service, the lawn care professional uploads a time-stamped photo through the app so homeowners can confirm the work before payment is processed.

“After launching in more than 250 markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Covington find reliable, local lawn care professionals,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

More information can be found at https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-covington-ga.