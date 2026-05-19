Covington parent accountability ordinance passes first reading

COVINGTON, Ga. — Members of the Covington City Council have voted to move forward on an ordinance that could hold parents and guardians criminally liable for their children’s criminal actions.

The council voted 4-2 to approve the first reading and move the item onto a second and final reading next month.

The ordinance covers 11 items that parents could be held liable for, ranging from underage alcohol consumption to disorderly conduct. The maximum penalty for any convictions would fall under code 1.12.010, which is a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Covington Police Chief Brent Fuesting confirmed that any charges brought forward would have to be proven without a reasonable doubt in court.

“We’d have to do the investigation and determine that the parent willfully knew that their child was out committing these types of crimes,” Fuesting said. “So it’s not just something that we just automatically go write a citation to the parent for.”

City Attorney Frank Turner said that there is no oversight provided in the state’s law about holding parents responsible for their child’s actions.

“The Georgia law is silent on parental responsibility for those,” Turner said. “They’re all against the law for you to do it, but there’s no Georgia law that extends that liability to the parent. That’s why this is a ground that’s open for cities to legislate, because the state legislature has not dealt with it.”

The ordinance is nearly identical to the one that was implemented in Savannah in 2018. However, data proving whether this ordinance has deterred crime was not made available at Monday’s meeting.

Throughout the 30-minute discussion, tempers flared on both sides.

Councilman Dwayne Turner, a former officer with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, remained in support of the ordinance. He said that he’s seen first-hand where children have committed criminal acts in part due to lack of parental supervision.

Councilman Anthony Henderson voiced concerns about families that cannot provide constant supervision for their kids as well as about who the ordinance may target.

During a passionate discussion, Dwayne Turner provided data of juvenile crimes in Newton County, which did not suffice for Councilwoman Charika Davis.

“I don’t want to hear about Newton County,” Davis said. “I want to hear about the City of Covington.”

Mayor Fleeta Baggett gaveled down the heated exchange, chiming in with her own thoughts on the matter. Baggett said this ordinance would not go after a kid who had a “bad night,” but rather repeat offenders.

“Your kids that are out goofing off are not who this ordinance is going to bother,” Baggett said. “It’s your kids that are habitually in trouble. It’s the ones that are doing this over and over again. That’s what this targets.”

Henderson made a failed motion to deny the first reading, which was only backed by Davis. Rutberg then made an alternative motion to approve the first reading, which passed 4-2 with opposition from Henderson and Davis.

The council will undergo a second and final reading as soon as the June 1 meeting.



