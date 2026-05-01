KNB seeks volunteers for District 2 community cleanup

Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers for the District 2 Community Cleanup 2026 at Denny Dobbs Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.

KNB encourages individuals, families, civic clubs, and business, church, neighborhood, school, and other groups to organize volunteers to join Commissioner Demond Mason, friends, and neighbors to help clean up our community.

Participants will pick up free breakfast, t-shirts, and cleanup supplies at KNB’s pop-up tent at the park and then go out into the park and surrounding community to clean up litter along the roads and in other areas. Children under 12 years old must be supervised by responsible adults. All participants will be required to complete release forms. Each participant will be responsible for his or her own transportation to and from the park and surrounding cleanup sites.

KNB visits schools, civic clubs, and other groups with litter prevention, beautification, recycling, and water pollution prevention programs and sponsors related community events. The organization’s goal is to inspire positive behavior change through acceptance of personal responsibility. Its mission is to challenge, motivate, and inspire everyone to take responsibility for a clean and beautiful community.

After groups participate in Community Cleanups, KNB encourages them to “Adopt-a-Mile”. Groups that commit to clean up 4 times per year along one mile of road or street get a sign--free advertising--erected recognizing their efforts.

For more information, visit KNB’s website: www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, send email to lriley@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.