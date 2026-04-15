Obituary: Joel Dean (Ward) Poole

Ms. Joel Dean (Ward) Poole, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. Born on January 6, 1944, in Dalton, Georgia, Joel lived a vibrant and fulfilling life that touched the hearts of many.

Joel graduated from Newton County High School in 1962, attended Emory University and went on to earn her degree from Georgia State University. For much of her 20s, she was an active member of the Georgia Association of Paraplegics (GAP) and worked tirelessly to bring about new legislation for curb cuts and handicapped parking statutes in Georgia. She also served as the editor for “The Rolling News,” the GAP’s monthly publication. She dedicated over five decades of her professional life as a bookkeeper at Chaple & Ward, Inc., where she left an indelible mark.

A devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, Joel is survived by her son Dr. Joseph Poole and his wife Madonna; her beloved grandchildren J.J., Matthew, and Amelia; her sister Phyllis Chaple (Lance); and her brothers Kent Ward and Abra Ward (Lisa), as well as a whole host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. Ward and Oma Jean Ward.

Joel’s passions were centered on spending quality time with her family and friends. She was a loving, proud mother and instilled in her son the life lessons that learning is fun, supplements are as good as medicine, and who you marry is a big deal- so get it right. She was a doting grandmother who attended as many sporting events, dance recitals, and musicals as she could. Her golden Cadillac kept the road hot between Covington and Watkinsville, until she had to hang up the hand controls a few years ago. After that time, she celebrated from a distance the academic, extracurricular, and personal achievements of her grandchildren with the enthusiasm of a super fan. She was an avid reader who found solace in the pages of books, an effective manager of house plants and gardening like her sister, and a talented baker whose creations delighted family and friends alike. She was especially known for her banana pound cake and sweet potato pie. She loved “Murder She Wrote” and continued to watch reruns long after the rest of society had forgotten it was a show. She was a loyal Duke Basketball fan who cheered with a Cameron Crazy’s level of commitment. She had a loving friend group and continued to host dinners and table chats even when her health faltered.

Known affectionately as Covington’s favorite redhead in a wheelchair, Joel embraced life with humor and grace. She was fiercely independent and overcame impossible obstacles with dogged determination. She preached that “No matter how bad things are, they always get better.” She had a unique ability to bring light into any room she entered. Her zest for life was evident in her final wishes for her memorial service: she envisioned a joyful celebration filled with laughter rather than tears. Joel requested that attendees wear cheerful colors instead of traditional dark attire and that green and yellow balloons adorn the space.

Joel Dean Poole’s legacy of love and joy will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. May her memory inspire all who mourn her passing to live with the same warmth and vitality she so effortlessly shared. A Memorial Service will be held on April 12, 2026, at 2pm at Caldwell & Cowan in Covington, Georgia. There will be a visitation 12-2pm prior to the service. In keeping with her wishes, this will be a colorful celebration of love, laughter, and cherished memories