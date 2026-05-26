No more roosters? Chicken limitations discussed during Unified Development Ordinance work session

NEWTON COUNTY — Those who are thinking about owning roosters in Newton County may need to cross the road.

Tighter restrictions on residential chicken keeping were among the items listed in the pecking order during last Wednesday’s special called Board of Commissioners work session. The county has been seeking to implement a new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) since mid-2024, with this work session serving as the latest update before a possible August adoption.

In Chapter 3 of the UDO, a list of guidelines was provided for residential chicken keeping. These guidelines would apply to residential properties and not for large-scale farms.

Under the draft’s rules, chickens must be kept enclosed and placed in the rear yard. Coop heights would be limited to a maximum of 12 feet. Any coops must also be at least 100 feet away from other residences.

For properties two acres or less, only four hens would be permitted. Ten hens would be allowed on properties larger than two acres. All roosters would be banned as part of these regulations. It is not clear if current chicken owners would be subject to these guidelines or if they would be grandfathered in.

All enforcement of the provision would be complaint-driven.

District 5 Commissioner LeAnne Long, who was serving in her capacity as vice-chair, said that chickens have become “a problem” in certain respects.

“The problem we’re having is the chickens and pigs and things are running around these platted subdivisions with two acres,” Long said.

District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards chimed in on Facebook with his own thoughts.

“Do we believe that any number of free-ranging chickens and roosters (crowing), turkeys, or guineas should be allowed outside their pens or coops with no restrictions?” Edwards wrote, in part. “We have guidelines around dogs, cats, horses, hogs, etc. There have to be some guidelines.”

Despite the discussion, several feathers were ruffled about this subject on social media.

Newton County resident Chelsie Miller said that this portion of the ordinance should not be downplayed as something minor.

“The chicken issue, in the long term scheme of things, will affect more than just the taxes we all already pay,” Miller said. “When ordinances are brought up that will effect [sic] daily life for a lot of your citizens then those things become the ‘bigger’ talk because truthfully, we know the tax burden is and will always be there. Our chickens mean a little more than what we are already expected to pay anyways”

Kristin Lowery said that implementing rules on chickens is a sign of government overreach.

“I think the reason the chickens are ruffling feathers is because it’s such a ridiculous discussion, dare I say embarrassing, at this point,” Lowery said. “Especially considering incredibly bigger issues at hand. It feels very ‘big government’ and we have enough of that.”

Cindy Barton felt “mortified” after learning of the possible chicken restrictions.

“My chickens are my pets first and foremost,” Barton wrote in a comment on the Save East Newton Facebook page. “ I don’t have dogs or cats, I have chickens. They mean as much to me as your dog or cat means to you, commissioners/council members.”

After an outpour of social media feedback, Edwards conceded that most of the feedback he got was against the ordinance.

“It sounds like everyone wants to keep our current chicken/fowl ordinances in place,” Edwards wrote. “So the message I am walking away with is - don’t change a thing.

Following last week’s work session, the proposed UDO will go before a public review draft in July. The commissioners are set to vote on the UDO in August.