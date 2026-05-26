Patrick Carter set to depart as athletic director at Alcovy

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dr. Patrick Carter is departing his position as Alcovy High School’s athletic director.

Carter told The Covington News on Tuesday that he is accepting a job as an assistant principal at Monroe Area High School. His resignation from Alcovy will be effective June 5.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” Carter said of his time at Alcovy. “I appreciate the opportunity that I’ve had here the past two years.”

Before his time as an educator, Carter played college football at Morehouse. While there, he learned under several high-profile coaches such as Mike Pitts and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Carter joined Newton County Schools in 2007 at Alcovy before going to serve in administrative roles at Live Oak Elementary and Livingston Elementary. He was appointed as Alcovy’s new athletic director in the fall of 2024, where he has headed up the Tigers’ athletics for two years.

Carter’s tenure as athletic director has been filled with change at several levels. In 2025, Carter dismissed then-boys basketball head coach Taylor Jackson in what was considered a controversial move.

The decision reportedly resulted from the handling of the final contest between Alcovy and Jackson County in the 8-AAAAA region tournament, which saw the Panthers upset the Tigers to earn a spot in the state tournament. Carter went on to hire current head coach Darrell Johnson, who posted a 6-20 record in his debut season.

Then, a few months ago, he oversaw a change at the school’s head football coach position, as former coach Spencer Fortson stepped down after four seasons at the helm. Carter hired Central Gwinnett offensive coordinator Diego Dixon to take his place.

As of press time, the school was still looking for a head softball and volleyball coach.

However, the Tigers have enjoyed some recent athletic success. Janae Randall recently shattered the AAAAA state record of 47-4 in girls’ shot put. Randall recently nabbed a first-place finish of 46 in the tournament of champions.

There is no timetable on when Alcovy will appoint a new athletic director.



