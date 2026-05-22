Alcovy’s senior class turns the tassel

The Alcovy Tigers’ Class of 2026 took center stage on Wednesday as the school’s seniors completed their graduation at Sharp Stadium.

As families, friends and teachers looked on, the Tiger senior class walked onto the field through roars of applause.

Following the welcome and pledge of allegiance from Megan McElhaney and Grayson Woodard, the crowd heard from valedictorian and salutatorian Brylie Lewis and Aoqi Xu.

To start his speech, Xu took a moment to thank those who not only helped him, but his fellow classmates.

“I’d like to believe that we are shaped by those around us,” Xu said. “Especially those close to us. Our families and our friends — they are the ones who have made these last four years what they were…I hope all of us depart this chapter with fond memories that stay with us long after today.

“However, this is not the end. When people imagine a moment like this, they often picture a clear ending. Almost as if we have reached the finish line or something important. We have, but the more I think about it, the more I think that it is not so — at least not yet. It seems more like a beginning.”

As he wrapped up his remarks, Xu had a clear message in mind for his fellow seniors as they got ready to enter the next chapter of their lives.

“We decide whether to push ourselves or stay where we are. So wherever you go next, don’t just aim to succeed in the way that’s expected. Aim to grow in ways that aren’t,” Xu said. “Class of 2026, we have all taken different paths to get here. And now, we are going to take even more different paths moving forward. Whatever direction you choose, take it seriously and remember — this is not the end of something, but the beginning of everything that comes next.”

Following Xu, Lewis delivered a concise message to her peers.

“Class of 2026, it is finally our turn,” Lewis said.

Early in her speech, Lewis spoke on the challenges that the entire class endured and how they collectively pushed through to get to Wednesday’s milestone.

“There were moments during these four years where staying afloat felt impossible,” Lewis said. “Where doubt crept in and made us question whether we are good enough, smart enough, or capable enough to make it to this stage. Because let’s be honest, there were times where we all just wanted to throw in the towel and say, ‘I’m done.’

“Our presence here today represents resilience, strength, and a little finesse because we all know one or two Quizlets helped get us to this stage. But regardless, we pushed through when things got tough. We proved everyone wrong when they told us something wasn’t possible. We established ourselves,found our people, and succeeded.”

Near the end of her remarks, Lewis took time to thank the people that have impacted her the most, her parents. Additionally, Lewis spoke on the school’s counselors, coaches, teachers and athletes — the people that have shaped her and her path.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your programs and for sparking a purpose in me that I didn’t know I had,” Lewis said. “Lord knows you all kept me busy these past four years, but you all have inspired me to start a career in the medical field as a physical therapist.

Alcovy principal MIchael Chapple made his remarks as he looked out upon the first graduating class of his tenure. Before he addressed the students, Chapple delivered a special shoutout to the parents, teachers and administration that poured into the students.

Chapple took time to take the students back through the years to highlight the path they have been on to reach Wednesday.

“Well, class of 2026, you made it,” Chapple said. “Youre journey began back in 2013 in kindergarten. It continued through middle school in 2019 and the whole world changed your second year of middle school. Yet, you found a way to reach ninth grade in 2022. And now, on May 20, 2026, you will become high school graduates.”

Chapple recognized that while everyone in front of him will take a different path following graduation, the stage they walked across is something they will all share the rest of their lives.

“Although you all have different talents and goals in the future, you all share one thing in common,” Chapple said. “You may be asking, ‘What is it that we all share?’ Well, I am glad you asked. In just a few minutes, you will walk across the stage as a graduate of the Alcovy High School. No one can ever take that accomplishment away from you.

“Whether you were a part of the amazing Big Sound with $3.2 million in scholarships. Whether you participated in athletics, who earned $4.5 million in scholarships. Whether you were in organizations like the National Honors Society, FFA, or SGA, or simply you came to school everyday and did the best you could do. Tonight, you have made it.”

Then, Chapple announced the winners of multiple awards.

The first was the principal’s award, which was given to a student who exemplifies excellence in academics, leadership, resilience and care. Chapple named McElhaney as this year’s recipient.

The next award was the Tiger Award, which is given to a senior that demonstrates school spirit, pride and dedication to the school community. The award was given to Nathan Mantle.

The final award of the night was the Tiger Stripe Award, which is given to an individual that stood out with their character, individuality, and lasting impact on the school community. The award was handed out to three recipients — Aiden Whatley, Gissell Olivares Segovia and Miangel Rosiles Flores.

Following the award, NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III came to the podium for his final remarks before he released the diplomas.

“For all that you have achieved. For all the doors that have opened and the paths that have widened simply because you bear the insignia of Alcovy High School, do not forget where you come from,” Bradley said, “Remember the place that shaped you. Remember the homes and families from which you emerged, and the people who taught you right from wrong even when circumstances distracted you from being your best selves. Home is not just a place you leave and return to, it is a place that you carry. If you carry it well, no distance you travel will ever replace it.”

After each graduate walked across the stage for their diploma, Lewis returned to the podium to lead the turning of the tassels as it put the final touches on Alcovy’s graduating class.