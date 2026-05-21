2026 SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Bailey Stover

For senior Bailey Stover, earning the title of salutatorian at Newton High School represents years of dedication, perseverance and hard work both inside and outside of the classroom.

Throughout her high school career, Stover has balanced rigorous academics with involvement in several organizations, becoming a leader among her peers and an active member of the school community.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as Salutatorian,” Stover said. “I have a lot of people who look up to me, and I feel like they can see this is attainable as well.”

Stover has been involved in multiple extracurricular activities during her time at Newton High School. This includes the National Honor Society, BETA Club and the Student Government Association. Through these organizations, she has participated in leadership opportunities, community service initiatives and school events that allowed her to connect with students across campus.

Stover is also a member of the Newton Sound Factory, where she further explored her interests and built strong relationships with fellow students.

Balancing academics with extracurricular involvement required discipline and time management, but Stover said those experiences helped shape her into the person she is today.

While maintaining high grades, she also remained committed to participating in organizations that encouraged collaboration, service and school spirit. Stover said she is proud of all she has accomplished throughout high school and believes her success reflects the effort she consistently put into her education and activities over the past four years.

As graduation approaches, Stover said she is excited to begin a new chapter at Rice University this fall. She plans to major in Chemical Engineering with a focus on sustainability as well as a minor in African American studies.”

Although leaving high school behind comes with mixed emotions, she said she is looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that college will bring. Stover said she is grateful for the friendships, experiences and support system that helped her along the way.

As she prepares to walk across the graduation stage, she leaves behind a lasting example of academic excellence, leadership and involvement that has made an impact on the Newton High School community.

“This next chapter is your chapter,” Stover said. “Be yourself and be the person you always wanted to be. Take the risk, and don’t be afraid of reinventing yourself.”