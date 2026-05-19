Omarion Wong, JaQiem Snell sign to continue track careers at Waldorf University

Earlier this month, Newton’s Omarion Wong and JaQiem Snell both penned letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at Waldorf University.

The pair signed on May 1 as part of the Rams’ large signing day ceremony held in the school’s gym. For both athletes, the scholarship will allow them to continue both their track and field and cross country careers.

For Wong, it proved to be a moment filled with many emotions.

“I was definitely nervous but excited that I’m taking this next step in my education and athletic career,” Wong said.

For Snell, the day provided some of the same feelings.

“Honestly, it felt surreal,” Snell said. “I was overly nervous but more than that I was proud of myself.”

Snell’s decision to sign with Waldford went far beyond just athletics.

“Signing to Waldorf wasn’t about the money, it was about how their athletic program values mental health as well as physical,” Snell said. “With team meetings with sports psychologists I know I’ll have help if needed.”

For Wong, the decision came down to how they can develop him as a runner. In particular, Wong mentioned how the staff will look to make him faster.

“Coach Langrell and her development with the current team really drew my attention in hope that she can truly develop my speed,” Wong said.

In reflection of his Rams’ career, Snell recalled an early moment in his cross country career.

“My favorite moment was my first cross country practice, it humbled me so much,” Snell said. “I learned that this wasn’t a sport based off of natural talent, but one based on consistency and hard work.”

As both Snell and Wong get set to compete alongside one another at Waldorf, both are eager to see their potential at the next level.”

“Just truly seeing how far I can take this sport and I can navigate being a collegiate athlete,” Wong said.