Yearwood signs to Clark Atlanta following senior season

After a career-best season as a senior, Newton’s Jayce Yearwood will play college baseball at Clark Atlanta University.





Yearwood wrapped up his fourth and final season on the Rams’ varsity team this spring, and the senior described how it felt to know his move to Clark Atlanta was official.





“It feels relaxing because it has been a long four years of hard work and it feels really good to pay it off,” Yearwood said.



For Yearwood, the location of the university as well as recommendations from current and former players sealed the deal.



“Something about it being close to home,” Yearwood said. “I knew some players that went there and they had good things to say about the program.”



As a senior, Yearwood batted .274 and totaled 23 hits, 17 walks and seven RBIs. Yearwood led the team with 25 stolen bases.



By season’s end, Yearwood was named to the Region 4-AAAAAA First Team. As a junior, Yearwood earned Second Team honors.



Many of Yearwood’s teammates have signed to play college ball as well through the years, and he noted that these players have impacted his career..



“They have always pushed me,” Yearwood said. “I have had guys like J-rock, Kendall, and Chris — they have always motivated me and pushed me to be better than I am every day.”



Yearwood also shared how the entire program has molded him both on and off the field.



“They have been good, I have changed a lot as a person,” Yearwood said. “Not even on the field, [it’s] off the field, too. I have had to mature emotionally and physically, so it has been a long four years, but good for years.”



As Yearwood gets set to play college ball, he shed light on what excites him the most about this next chapter.



“Everything, it has always been my dream,” Yearwood said. “I am excited to go compete against the other guys, especially since most of the players are in their 20s. It’s going to be exciting to see how I stack up against that competition.”

