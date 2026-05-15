VEX Robotics Team 8682A Apollo wins Technology Division Championship at world competition

Georgia’s VEX Robotics Team 8682A Apollo has achieved what few teams dare to dream: a Division Championship at the VEX Robotics World Championship, the largest competitive robotics event on the planet.

Their accomplishments during the regular season by themselves are remarkable. Across regional competitions, the team earned 15 local awards, including multiple Tournament Champions, Excellence Awards, Design Awards and Robot Skills Champion honors, securing repeated qualifications for the Georgia State Championship. They also excelled on a larger stage, capturing three Signature Event awards - two Excellence wins and one Tournament Championship before triple crowning the State Championship, which led to their VEX World Championship invitation.

The five-member team—Logan Knight, Ian Carter, Derek Gawlinski, Chloee Yaple, and Nathan Igarashi—competed against nearly 900 robotics teams from 43 countries separated into 10 divisions vying to see who is best in the world. In the Technology Division, Team 8682A dominated the field, earning the Design Award and ultimately claiming the Technology Division Champion title. This made 8682A only the fourth team in Georgia history to accomplish this distinction.

Their success earned them an invitation to compete in the Tournament of Champions; the pinnacle event held before thousands of spectators competing for the world championship crown. Though their remarkable run ended in the quarterfinal round of that tournament against the eventual World Champions, their achievement stands as a testament to their dedication and engineering excellence.

“What sets this team apart is their unwavering commitment and character,” said coach Zachary Pitts. “These students didn’t just show up to compete—they showed up every single day ready to work, to learn, and to push themselves beyond what they thought was possible. That kind of dedication and work ethic is rare, and it’s what separates champions from everyone else.”

“Newton County robotics could not happen without dedicated partners such as META at Stanton Spring Data Center, who is our signature sponsor for all VEX robotics programs in the county,” said Director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation Tim Schmitt.

Pitts added, “Local companies like RESRG, Omni Machine Shop, and Technical Engineering Group have helped tremendously with mentorship and scholarships for students to travel and prepare themselves for tournaments.” It is clear from the results of this season and past seasons, that community partnerships like these are the backbone of a successful and thriving program.

All but one team member will be returning for next season’s robotics season, positioning Team 8682A to build on their already tremendous accomplishments. With their proven track record and championship pedigree, the team is poised to make another strong run at the world stage.

“This achievement by Team 8682A Apollo represents the very best of what we strive for at Newton College & Career Academy - innovation, perseverance, and excellence on a global stage,” said Chad Walker, Principal/CEO of Newton College & Career Academy. “These associates have not only demonstrated elite engineering and problem-solving skills, but they have also represented our school, our community, and the state of Georgia with integrity and pride. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see how they will continue to impact the future of STEM.”