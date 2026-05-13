Henderson pens NLI to play for Agnes Scott softball

Newton’s Janiyah Henderson made her move to Agnes Scott official this past Friday during a singing ceremony held in the Rams’ gymnasium.

As she put pen to paper to join the Scotties, Henderson became the second Lady Ram in the 2026 senior class to sign for the next level.

When it was over and official, Henderson spoke on her emotions during signing day.

“I was really nervous to be honest, but I was excited,” Henderson said. “I wasn't going to go to college for softball [intially], but I changed my mind.”

With the change of mind, Henderson joined the Scotties — a move that allows her to play college ball not too far away.

“It’s close to home, it is not that far,” Henderson said. “I went to visit and it’s a really nice campus. I think I can see myself playing there and having a bright future.”

As a senior, Henderson posted a career-best year.

Through 28 games, Henderson batted .273 with 18 hits, nine doubles and seven stolen bases. By season’s end, Henderson earned a spot on the All-Cov News Second Team.

With her Newton career now in the rearview, Henderson shared how her coaching staff has prepared her for the next challenge.

“My coaches have helped me a lot — all of my coaches,” Henderson said. “They helped me to just keep pushing, keep going. If you want to go do something, go for it…I learned how to be independent, be strong, and just keep going when I want to quit.”

As Henderson prepares for her eventual move to Agnes Scott in Decatur, she shared what excites her the most about the next chapter with the Scotties.

“Going to the next level, because a lot of people don't get that chance and opportunity,” Henderson said. “That is what excites me and I am just ready to do it and play college sports. I’m excited.”