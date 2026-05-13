Scott sets the tone as Social Circle has a big day at Class A-Division I meet

ATHENS, Ga. — Social Circle left the Class A-Division I meet on Tuesday with a state champion, multiple placements and new school records.

Of all the Redskins to compete, Cornelius CJ Scott led the way.

Scott competed in multiple events, but he shined with a first place finish in the boys’ 100-meter with a time of 48.06.

Scott also helped the Redskins’ boys relay team secure third place in the 4x100. Scott ran alongside Elliot Hamilton, Antonio Bailey and Remi Farmer.

Quenton Ervin concluded his season with a pair of second place medals and a program record.

Ervin’s time of 14.70 in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles secured him as the event’s runner up. In the 300-meter hurdles, Ervin secured second as well, but his time of 37.93 set a Social Circle record.

A pair of state records were also set by Social Circle’s girls relay teams.

The best finish came in the 4x400, where the team of Emirrah Dowell, Taylor Key, Brielle Price and A’Nylla Ward finished third with a school record of 4:09.98.

Dowell, Key, Sophia Fontenot and Kensley Burnett secured another school record with their fourth place finish in the 4x100 with a time of 50.12.

Dowell, Ward, Price and Shadey Venzen took home fifth place in the 4x200 with a time of 1:47.29.

Keanu Crump took home fifth place in the boys’ high jump with a score of 6-2.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Venzen set a school record with a 12th place finish(50.15).

As a group, Social Circle’s boys team finished fourth among all Class A-Division I teams.