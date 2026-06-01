Brumby family buys The Covington News

NEWTON COUNTY — Times Journal Media Group announces the purchase of three additional Georgia newspapers: The Covington News in Newton County, The Walton Tribune in Monroe and The Oconee Enterprise in Watkinsville. All three papers print weekly or biweekly and operate corresponding websites.

The purchase was announced today by Times Journal Media Group owner Otis Brumby III and Patrick Graham, owner/publisher of the acquired publications.

Graham will continue to serve as publisher of the newspapers under the new ownership. A long-time community journalist, Graham has owned or operated newspapers for more than 25 years. He retains ownership of three newspapers in northeast Alabama: The Sand Mountain Leader (Albertville), The Mountain Valley News (Rainsville) and The North Jackson Press (Stevenson).

“Otis is a good person, a great friend and an even better newspaper guy,” Graham said. “The Brumby family has a storied history and legacy in our industry here in Georgia, and maybe just as important, have a tremendous vision for the future of community journalism in our state. I know they will be great stewards of these community insitutions, which is how I view the newspapers, moving forward. I’m excited about what lies ahead, and I’m very appreciative that I get to continue to be a part of the effort to help local journalism not just survive but thrive in these tremendous communities we are so very fortunate to serve.”

The acquisition brings to 21 the number of newspapers and corresponding news websites published by Times Journal Media Group. Those publications now stretch from northwest Georgia, throughout metro Atlanta and east to Madison and Watkinsville.

“For generations, my family has recognized the vital role a newspaper plays in a community. These newspapers have served their readers well and we are thrilled that Patrick will continue to lead these publications into the future.” Brumby said.

The Brumby family has been in the local newspaper business in Georgia for over a century. The Marietta Daily Journal, Times-Journal’s flagship newspaper, was first printed in 1866 by Robert McAlpin Goodman on a hand press left behind by Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s army during his march to the sea.

Otis Brumby III’s grandfather, Otis A. Brumby Sr., started rival newspaper The Cobb County Times in 1916 and purchased the MDJ in 1951, merging the two publications. Otis Brumby Jr. took over as publisher in 1967, and Otis Brumby III succeeded him in 2012.

Other titles owned by Times-Journal are the Rome News-Tribune, Gwinnett Daily Post, Cherokee Tribune, Cherokee Ledger-News, Calhoun Times, Polk Standard-Journal, Walker County Messenger, Catoosa County News, Morgan County Citizen, Clayton News, Henry Herald, Jackson Progress-Argus, Rockdale/Newton Citizen and three Neighbor newspapers serving Fulton County.

“It is a privilege for my sister Lee Garrett and me to be the third generation of managers of a family-owned newspaper business,” Brumby said. “Growing up, our father taught us the value of hard work, faith, family and integrity. We take our new responsibility to these additional Georgia communities seriously and look forward to getting to know, working with and serving the people in those communities.”

“We believe in Friday night football. We believe in covering local schools, local politics, local churches and local events: the who, what, when, where and why of everything happening in your community,” Brumby said. “We spend most of our lives living and working in communities that the big media are not going to cover. We believe your stories — local stories — actually have the most relevance and meaning.”