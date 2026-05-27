Randall finishes junior year on top, claims first place at GATFXCCA Meet of Champions

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Alcovy’s Janae’ Randall concluded her junior season strong on Saturday as she took home yet another first place medal.

Randall was one of many athletes to compete at the Georgia Track & Field And Cross Country Coach Association(GATFXCCA) Meet of Champions at McEachern High School. While she was not the only state champion to compete, she was one of the few that finished in first once again.

Just a week prior, Randall set a Class AAAAA record with a score of 47-4 in the girls’ shot put.

On Saturday, Randall’s distance of 46-8 was more than enough for first place. The second closest to the Lady Tiger was Claxton’s Jayda Jordan, who scored 42-4.

With first place finishes in at the state meet as well as the meet of champions, Randall will now turn her attention to a senior season. As it stands, Randall holds the school records in the girls’ shot put(47-4) and the girls’ discus(129-6).