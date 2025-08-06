By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: Small towns... big in charm
The 'hidden gems' of Newton County
small towns big in charm
Oxford, Porterdale, Newborn and Mansfield make up what many call "the hidden gems" of Newton County. File Photos.
Living in a small town where everyone greets each other by name has it perks. Mansfield, Newborn, Oxford and Porterdale embody that sentiment.