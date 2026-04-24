Cheerios Challenge raises record-breaking $156,000 in 25th anniversary

One of the staple philanthropic events in Newton County hit the quarter-century mark last Saturday.

The 25th annual Covington Y Cheerios Challenge showcased runners from age two to 82 sprinting toward a common goal of raising funds for children to participate in YMCA (the Y) programs.

That goal was accomplished, as this year’s iteration raised a record-breaking $156,000.

“The Cheerios Challenge is a celebration of health, wellness, community and connection,” said Louly Hay-Kapp, executive director of the Covington Family YMCA. “It brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in a positive, energetic environment. More than a race, it creates opportunities — the funds raised help ensure children and families can participate in Y programs, regardless of their ability to pay.”

This year, the challenge featured 1,443 runners and 43 vendors. There were also 168 volunteers who helped ensure the event went smoothly.

“Our volunteers and the Covington Police Department deserve tremendous recognition,” Hay-Kapp said. “With both a 5K and a 10K, it takes significant coordination and route coverage to ensure the event runs safely and smoothly. From the Y’s standpoint, we’re incredibly grateful to the city of Covington, the police department, our volunteers and the entire community for their continued support.

Three of those volunteers — Cynthia Eagan, Ken Malcom and Mark McGiboney — have been volunteering with this event since its inception. As a token of appreciation, they were honored with a special Cheerios box with each of their names as well as a commemorative painting from the Y.

“They were truly surprised, which made the moment even more special,” Hay-Kapp said.

A one-mile fun run, 5K, 10K and a Trix Trot Challenge were among the morning’s events.

For the second straight year, Chance Henderson, 16, took home the gold in the 10K with a time of 36:57. Henderson is a standout runner at Eastside High School. Tim Locke, Jaquez Barron, Jason Gilbreth and Thomas Hill rounded out the top five.

Madison Prowant took home gold for the women with a time of 47:10 and a 10th overall finish.

David Henri, a 19-year-old from Los Altos, Ca., was the winner in the 5K with a recorded time of 16:39. Brian Gallardo of Oxford was the highest Newton County finisher with a second-place 17:28. Thirteen-year-old Norah Von Broembsen was the fastest female runner at 21:25.

In the one-mile race, 38-year-old Josue Tapia took home the gold medal with a lightning fast time of 6:37. Nine-year-old Lydia Jene Joyce outran her fellow female competitors with a time of 7:54.

As another running has concluded, Hay-Kapp and the rest of the Covington Y group are looking to keep the tradition going for another 25 years and beyond. She encouraged everyone to find a way to get involved in ensuring children have the opportunity to participate in Y programs.

“There are always volunteer opportunities and special events where we need an extra set of hands,” Hay-Kapp said. “We’re always looking for community members who want to get involved and make a difference.”