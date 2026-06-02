Habitat launches first Newton County project with two-day Women Build event

Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build initiative made a powerful impact in Newton County on May 14th and 15th through two days of service, community partnership, and women-led volunteerism. Women Build is a Habitat for Humanity initiative that empowers women to come together to build homes, strengthen communities, and inspire future generations through hands-on service projects and leadership opportunities.

The first day of the Newton County Women Build took place at First Presbyterian Church where volunteers gathered under the leadership of Women Build Ambassador Pastor Neeley Lane. Together, the women successfully completed wall packages for two storage sheds that will accompany two new homes in Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity’s 28-home Hannah Springs community in Lovejoy.

What made the project even more meaningful was the connection between the future homeowners. The two homes are being built for a mother and daughter who are both currently participating in Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer Program, a testament to the generational impact affordable homeownership can create.

In addition to the construction project, Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity celebrated a major milestone with the Newton County Chamber of Commerce during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the organization’s first official project in Newton County. The celebration was well attended by community leaders and supporters, including Superintendent Duke Bradley, who stopped by to personally welcome Southern Crescent Habitat to the community and show his support for their mission.

The momentum continued on May 15th at B.C. Crowell Park in Porterdale. Following conversations with city leadership about revitalization efforts, Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity partnered with the city to provide a facelift to the community park through another Women Build service project.

Joined by the Skanska Women’s Network and Women Build Ambassador Sierra Curry of Bizzy Bee Exterminators, volunteers spent the day enhancing the park for local families and children. Together, the women built three new picnic tables, pressure washed sidewalks throughout the park, and spread more than 200 bags of mulch across the playground area.

Community leaders once again showed strong support for the initiative. Mayor Michael Patterson visited the project site to thank volunteers for investing in the city, while

Commissioner Andre Cooper jumped in alongside volunteers to help spread mulch throughout the park.

Although these were Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity’s first official projects in Newton County, the organization is already looking toward the future. Southern Crescent Habitat is actively seeking opportunities to acquire land in Newton County to build new affordable homes for local families. In addition, the organization is looking to connect with veterans in need of critical home repairs through its home repair programs aimed at helping residents live in safe, stable, and healthy housing conditions.

The Newton County Women Build projects demonstrated the true power of collaboration, service, and women leading change in their communities; not through building homes, but by strengthening neighborhoods and creating spaces where families can thrive.