Dozens of deputies show up at BOC meeting due to ‘legitimate safety concerns,’ sheriff says

NEWTON COUNTY — Over 50 deputies showed up to Thursday night’s Newton County Board of Commissioners called meeting due to what Sheriff Ezell Brown has touted as “legitimate safety concerns.”

On early Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Ezell Brown issued an internal memo directing all available personnel to be in attendance for the meeting. While it was not clear at the time as to why this memo was issued, Brown clarified the reasoning in a statement after the meeting was adjourned.

“I called deputies to attend the Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting tonight due to legitimate safety concerns stemming from online posts encouraging large numbers of citizens to attend, as well as multiple phone calls I received from individuals reporting potential disruptions at the meeting,” Brown wrote, in part. “Based on that information, I made the decision to be proactive in order to maintain peace and order in our community and ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, including the commissioners.”

Brown added that the sheriff’s office “did not create” the situation and instead alluded to the ongoing dispute that was the reported cause for tonight’s meeting.

Vice-Chair LeAnne Long said on Facebook that she requested an “emergency executive session” to address personnel matters. All board members except District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson attended the meeting; District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason joined via Zoom.

Multiple sources claim that the meeting was in part to discuss the future of human resources director Amanda Shoemaker, who was reportedly placed on paid leave in late April pending the outcome of an internal investigation over concerns of declining employee morale within the county.



Sources say that Interim Chair Linda Hays directed Shoemaker’s return to her office on Thursday, going against the orders of acting County Manager James Brown. Per the county charter, the director of human resources reports to the county manager.

A deputy from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly sent to Shoemaker’s office to ensure Shoemaker was able to remain at work throughout the day.

Newton County Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker (left) reportedly returned to work on Thursday while she was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. A deputy was reportedly ordered to stay near her office for the duration of the day. Contributed Photo.



Sources confirmed that Shoemaker will not be permitted to be at work tomorrow following tonight’s discussions.

Approximately five minutes after the board entered into an hour and an half executive session, a senior deputy “dismissed” the deputies in the room, which was corroborated in Sheriff Brown’s statement. Two deputies — one in the courtroom and one at the front of the courthouse — remained after the dismissal orders.

The amount of overtime funds spent on off-duty deputies to meet Sheriff Brown’s demands remains unclear.

“Any overtime associated with this response was a minimal concern compared to the importance of ensuring public safety and being properly prepared,” Sheriff Brown wrote. “I chose to be proactive rather than reactive. Had an incident occurred and we were not adequately staffed or prepared, this community could have been faced with another serious situation. The question I have to ask is simple: was I supposed to sit back and take that chance? Absolutely not.

“When tensions are high and there is potential for disorder, my office will respond, maintain order and protect the people, including the elected officials, of this county.”

In a comment posted under the Newton County Sheriff's Office's statement, Long pushed back on the idea that the deputies were there for safety reasons.

"There was no threat to anybody; it was an act of intimidation," Long wrote. "When the Board of Commissioners came out of executive session, there were two deputies left at the courthouse, so our safety was never a concern."