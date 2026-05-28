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Commissioners call ‘emergency’ meeting; future of HR director expected to be discussed
amanda shoemaker
Newton County Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker (left) reportedly returned to work on Thursday while she was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. A deputy was reportedly ordered to stay near her office for the duration of the day. Contributed Photo.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners are holding a special called meeting tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss a “serious personnel matter.” “This meeting is being held with less than 24 hours’ notice due to special, emergency circumstances, to include a serious personnel matter with developments impacting the matter occurring today,” the notice states. Multiple sources familiar with the situation say that part of tonight’s discussion will revolve around the future of Newton County’s Human Resources Director, Amanda Shoemaker.