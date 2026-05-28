The Newton County Board of Commissioners are holding a special called meeting tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss a “serious personnel matter.” “This meeting is being held with less than 24 hours’ notice due to special, emergency circumstances, to include a serious personnel matter with developments impacting the matter occurring today,” the notice states. Multiple sources familiar with the situation say that part of tonight’s discussion will revolve around the future of Newton County’s Human Resources Director, Amanda Shoemaker.
Commissioners call ‘emergency’ meeting; future of HR director expected to be discussed
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