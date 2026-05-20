Interim Chair Linda Hays reimburses the county after taxpayers footed the bill for surprise dinner

NEWTON COUNTY — Interim Chair Linda Hays says she’s reimbursing Newton County $4,200 after a surprise dinner was held for her using taxpayer money.

Hays and 49 other guests reportedly convened for a surprise celebratory dinner on March 26 at Joachim Herz House, according to documents obtained by The Covington News. The event was held as a way to honor Hays’ 50 years of service to Newton County.

Latonja Threets-Hamp, executive administrative assistant to the chair, sent an email to the invited guests on Feb. 24.

“Only ‘50 Special Guests for 50 Years’ of her service to Newton County are specially invited to attend and celebrate this incredible milestone with her,” the email read.

It is not clear who was on the guest list. The News has submitted an open records request with Newton County to obtain more information.

Approximately $3,500 was for a full catering platter including salmon fillets, shrimp alfredo, yellow rice and punch, among other items. Facility decor cost $700, according to an invoice obtained by The News.

The invoice was signed and dated Feb. 11 with Hays’ signature, though it is not clear if she signed it or if an auto-signature was used.

Regardless, Hays told commissioners and audience members in attendance for Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting that she was not aware of the surprise celebration until word “slipped out” a week before the event.

"At the time of the event, I had no idea the county was being called upon to pay the cost of the dinner," Hays said.

Hays ultimately made the decision to reimburse the county in full with a $4,200 check after confirming it was paid for with county funds.

“While I deeply appreciate the time and trouble my friends and coworkers devoted to making the dinner a success, I do not believe it’s right for the county to foot the bill,” Hays said.



