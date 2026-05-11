NCFS cadet Open House draws strong community response

The Newton County Fire Service hosted local youth and families eager to learn more about the department during an open house for its first Cadet Program recently.

The event was well attended with youth to exploring opportunities to become involved in Newton County Fire Service.

“I’m extremely pleased with our open house,” said Fire Chief Royce Turner. “The turnout was so strong that the Cadet Program is already approaching capacity even before its first meeting.”

The open house served as an introduction to the cadet program’s mission and a chance to hear fire service personnel answer questions and share what it means to serve the community.

Department leadership recognized the efforts of Lt. Branden Newton, Fire Safety Specialist James Franklin, program lead instructor/coordinator, and the on- and off-duty personnel who participated in the event.

The Newton County Fire Service is continuing to seek community members interested in serving as advisors. Families with teenagers interested in leadership development, community connection, and hands-on learning are also encouraged to inquire while space remains available.

“The Cadet Program is designed to provide young people with structure, mentorship and a positive environment while building a strong foundation in fire service knowledge and values,” Turner said. “In addition to serving local youth, the program is also a valuable long-term recruitment resource for the department.”

Contact James Franklin at 678-544-1765 or Lt. Branden Newton at 706-248-5348 for more information on the Cadet Program.