Tax Commissioner’s Office expands hours at Westside location

NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has announced that effective Monday, May 4, the Westside Office, located at 3612 Salem Road in Covington, will remain open during the lunch hour, eliminating the mid-day closure and expanding access to services for county residents.

The office will now be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This is about meeting our customers where they are,” said Brent Bennett, tax commissioner. “We understand that for many residents, the lunch hour is the most convenient time to handle important matters. By keeping both locations open, we are removing barriers and continuing to improve the level of service we provide to the citizens of Newton County.”

One of Bennett’s first initiatives when he took office in 2025 was to improve customer accessibility by keeping the main office on Usher Street open during lunch hours.

This change was well received by the public and aligned with the office’s commitment to customer service and convenience. Now, through a strategic staffing realignment, the same level of accessibility will be extended to the Westside Office, ensuring that customers across

“The extended hours will allow customers to access a full range of services, including motor vehicle transactions and property tax payments, without disruption,” Bennett said.

For more information about the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office, including office hours and locations, call 770-784-2020 or visit www.newtoncountytax.com