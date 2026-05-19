Nine Alcovy football players sign scholarships to Arkansas Baptist

This past Thursday, nine seniors from Alcovy’s football team signed scholarships to play at the next level.

After four years of sharing the same sidelines, all nine Tigers will remain teammates at Arkansas Baptist College.

The ceremony was started by athletic director Patrick Carter, who spoke a few words before the microphone was handed over to Spencer Forston. Forston just completed his fourth and final season as Alcovy’s head football coach, and he ended his Tigers’ tenure with yet another large signing day.

Another coach that received recognition on Thursday was assistant coach Roger Whitehouse. Whitehouse played an instrumental part in the recruiting process for all nine players, and took time out of his day to help each senior through the journey.

Mehki Perry

Offensive lineman Mehki Perry was the first Tiger to sign with Arkansas Baptist and paved the way for the other eight.

As a senior, Perry was named the Region 8-AAAAA First Team for his efforts in the trenches.

Moments after the signing, Perry shared his thoughts on the day. Perry noted that while the recruiting process was not always the best, the ability to do it with his teammates made the moment even more special.

“It feels great,” Perry said. “It was originally just me, but I got everyone else around me now. Before, I didn't really care for it but now it’s real fun. I am really excited to go out there and do what I do.”

When asked what kind of player he will be at Arkansas Baptist, Perry kept it short and simple.

“A dog.”

Kaeden Booker

Kaeden Booker served as one of the true veterans for the Tigers’ football program, and he will look to get even better at Arkansas Baptist.

“It feels great,” Booker said. “I am just thankful for the opportunity to play at the next level.”

In his junior and senior seasons, Booker earned First Team All-Region honors. Booker was named as an Honorable Mention in his first two seasons.

When it came time to evaluate his college options, Booker noted that the impact of the coaching staff led him to sign.

“The coach, he believed in me,” Booker said. “When we first started on our visits, he was keeping in contact with me and telling [coach] Whitehouse that he wanted me up there. Mekhi was the first to commit there, and he was telling Mekhi to get me on board. He was showing a lot of interest. They gave me a full ride, so I said ‘OK, let’s do it coach.’”

Booker did almost everything for Alcovy during his four-year career, and the senior noted that he will keep that same mindset at the next level.

“A player that wants to play,” Booker said. “Wherever they need me to go I will go. Just like at Alcovy, whatever they need me to do I’ll do it. I’ll be coachable, I am reliable and I want to be the best player I can be.”

Ayden Goddard

After a senior season that saw Ayden Goddard do a little of everything on the offensive side, he secured his spot at the next level.

Goddard put pen to paper alongside his teammates, and he had no doubt he was in the spot he needed to be in.

“I know that I am exactly where God needs me to be and that I am in a position where I can grow and succeed where I am going,” Goddard said. “I know what I need to do and I know I need to work hard to get to a Division I level. I don't plan on staying down for long, I plan to come up soon so I am going to do everything I can. There is no being happy about anything, I have to stay disciplined.”

Goddard earned Honorable Mention honors as a junior, but his senior season ended with First Team honors as a wide receiver.

With a big step on the way, Goddard going to Arkansas Baptist will clear plans in mind.

“A determined player — a player with meaning,” Goddard said. “Everything I do is with purpose. It is not for me, it is for my family and the people that want to see me grow — my little brothers and parents. They are going to be watching my journey from home, so there are things I am going to need to accomplish.”

Cedrick Blackwell

After years out-wide for the TIgers, Cedrick Blackwell is set to take his play-making ability to Arkansas Baptist.

When the signing was official, Blackwell shared his thoughts on the big day.

“It feels good, I am just thankful for the opportunity to be able to play the next level,” Blackwell said.

Whether it was the staff, the feel of the program or the current players, Blackwell noted that he had many reasons to sign.

“It was honestly just the program in general,” Blackwell said. “I like the coaching staff and the players.”

Malone Watkins

Malone Watkins has spent years protecting Alcovy’s offensive playmakers, and he will continue to do the same at Arkansas Baptist.

Watkins spent multiple seasons at the tackle and guard positions for the Tigers. Now, he will go play for the Buffaloes alongside numerous teammates.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to come out with my guys and go out and play again,” Watkins said. “Our season really didn't go as well as we wanted it to. There was a lot of talk throughout the media on what we were going to be, and I am just proud that my guys stuck through it with me and that we are all going to the next level.”

Watkins made sure to give a shoutout to the Alcovy coaching staff and the work they put in for the players over the years.

“A lot of the time they told us to withstand the initial flurry,” Watkins said. “Coach Harris always told us to keep pushing forward to make sure we were able to go out there Friday night. When times got tough, they were there to push us forward.”

Octavious Neal

Octavious Neal was another Alcovy lineman to sign on Thursday as he also penned his letter of intent to Arkansas Baptist.

Neal noted that he did not know if Thursday’s moment would come to fruition, but it made it even more special.

“It feels great,” Neal said. “Personally, I didn't think I was going to get this far to play at the next level. To make it up here and sign is great.”

“It’s even better,” Neal said. “Going to the next level together, we can uplift each other and make each other work harder.”

“The best player they can get. A dog,” Neal said. “

Kavion Sutton

Following a strong senior season, Kavion Sutton is set for the next level.

Sutton bounced around in multiple positions early in his Alcovy career, but a move to outside linebacker in his final year saw the senior skyrocket.

For Sutton, the biggest growth came with how he became a captain for the team.

“For the past four years, I have seen myself grow as a leader,” Sutton said. “I have been more vocal on the field while leading my team in the locker room as well.”

Along with 25 tackles, Sutton had a team-best seven tackles for loss and was tied for the team lead with one sack.

Sutton also hauled in eight catches for 77 yards on the offensive end.

With Arkansas Baptist up next, Sutton is eager to join the program and make it his home.

“What makes me more happy about playing at the next level is the bond and connection I get to build with my new team,” Sutton said.

Trey Haywood

After a senior season as a defensive captain, Trey Haywood is ready for Arkansas Baptist.

“Signing day felt rewarding because all the hard work and practices finally paid off,” Haywood said.

Haywood led the team in tackles in 2026 and finished second on the team with 0.5 sacks. Haywood secured his lone interception in the Tigers’ 12-9 overtime win over Rockdale County in 2025.

With the next chapter on the horizon, Haywood shed light on what he is ready for the most.

“What excites me the most about playing football at the next level is competing against better players, playing with my brothers and continuing to grow,” Haywood said.

Jalen Lewis

Jalen Lewis is set to join the Arkansas Baptist program after multiple years as a two-way player for the Tigers.

Lewis did not always know if the day would come, but he was more than relieved when he put pen to paper.

“My emotions were all over the place,” Lewis said. “It made me feel very relieved because I didn't know what I was going to do after high school.”

Lewis spent the last few seasons as a wide receiver and defensive back for Fortson and the Tigers.

“I’ve seen myself grow mentally and physically throughout these past four years,” Lewis said.