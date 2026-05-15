Peachtree Academy students serve community through garden project at Spring Hill Park

Peachtree Academy concluded its final Service Through Scripture initiative of the 2025–26 school year with a meaningful act of service led by its 8th-grade students.

In collaboration with Keep Newton Beautiful, students participated in a community garden planting project at Spring Hill Park. This annual effort helps enhance the beauty of the park while reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship and community involvement.

The project provided students with a hands-on opportunity to put their faith into action while making a positive impact in their local community. Through teamwork and service, students embodied Peachtree Academy’s commitment to character development and servant leadership.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to put their faith into action and make a positive impact in our community,” said Head of School Mrs. Newman. “We are proud to partner with organizations like Keep Newton Beautiful that share our vision of service and stewardship.”

As a reflection of the school’s mission, students were encouraged by the scripture from Galatians 6:9: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Peachtree Academy’s Service Through Scripture program is designed to provide students with consistent opportunities throughout the year to serve others, grow in character, and live out their faith in meaningful ways.