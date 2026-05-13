Flournoy pens NLI with Oakwood University baseball

Following a career-best year with the Newton Rams, Tu’Marion Flournoy is set for college baseball. During a large signing ceremony held on April 30, Flournoy penned his letter of intent to Oakwood University.

After he put pen to paper, Flournoy described how it felt to reach that moment of his career.

“It feels great,” Flournoy said. “It felt emotional at times but we are finally here. After all the schedules, the highs and lows. We are finally here.”

The Oakwood Ambassadors play their ball in Huntsville, Al, and the program’s past is what led Flournoy to sign the dotted line.

“The history behind it,” Florunoy said. “I am proud to be accepted.”

As a senior, Flournoy batted .242 and totaled 18 walks, 15 hits, 10 runs, nine walks and five stolen bases.

While Flournoy’s time on Newton;s varsity team was limited to the past two years, he shed light on how the program has molded him as a player.

“It’s the mental toughness, because mental toughness comes a lot in the game of baseball,” Flournoy said. “You have to have it strength-wise and they helped me get faster. They taught me some new things that I didn't have at my old school.”

During his time with the Rams’ Flournoy’s favorite moment with the team came last this past season against the South Gwinnett Comets. With the Rams’ up big, a bases-clearing double from Flournoy won the game via walk-off.

As Flournoy gets set for graduation and his eventual move to Alabama, he described the kind of player Oakwood will get when he heads that way.

“A player that’s nonstop and hardworking,” Florunoy said. “An overall leader and a guy that can be depended on in tough situations.”