Jordan set to leave lasting legacy with Newton baseball

Newton head baseball coach Delvin Jordan may be leaving the program, but the impact of his tenure has been felt two-fold.

Jordan is set to become the new athletic director and assistant principal at Winder-Barrow High School.

“I’m blessed,” Jordan said. “Knowing a lot of people, it just worked out. An old colleague of mine reached out about the opportunity. I applied and the rest is history.”

The move from a coaching role to an admin role has been on Jordan’s mind for some time, but it was the impact of his father that truly inspired it.

“My dad passed away in 2020, and it was a goal of mine ever since I got in education — to eventually become an admin,” Jordan said. “It came a lot sooner than expected, but it's always been a goal. I got my leadership certificate in 2020.”

With the move official, Jordan shared how the reception has been with the staff, students and athletes at 1 Ram Way.

“It has been very good, they have been receptive,” Jordan said. “They understand that it's a family decision and they love growth. Some people have been disappointed, but they understand because at the end of the day they know it's about the family and the bigger picture. They know I still care about the community and I still love the community.”

When Jordan makes the move a few counties north to lead the Bulldogs’ athletic program, he is set to leave behind a legacy from his three-year stint with the baseball program.

In the three years prior to Jordan’s arrival at Newton, the baseball team had a combined record of 28-57 that featured a pair of first round playoff losses. Across Jordan’s three years with the team, Newton went 51-45 and made the playoffs every year.

Jordan helped turn an entire program around on the field, but he noted that it would not have been possible without the hard work off the diamond.

“The biggest thing for me is, ‘Work hard,’” Jordan said. “Coming here, I took a lot of losses early in my career but the thing is, the work you do in the dark always comes to the light. The guys bought into me and they trusted me. I had to trust myself, my beliefs, [my] knowledge and my coaching staff and we eventually started to put together wins.”

Under Jordan, Newton claimed the 2025 Newton Cup.

In 2024 and 2025, Jordan was named as the All-Cov News Coach of the Year.

While the accolades and wins are bright spots for Jordan, some of the work that has meant the most to him is what he has done to help build the program’s image.

“I’ve been in some notable programs around the state before I came here so the biggest thing for me is to build that brand,” Jordan said. “When you build that brand, the people start to respect you. They start to recognize who you are and start to understand your program. When you do that, the kids get more exposure. This was year three that we went to PBR in LakePoint — the kids know Chris Guillory, they know Devontae Hardeman, they know Robert “38” Jackson, they know Kednall Turner. We got to Alabama and they kids know who these people are, and that starts with building the brand.”

With more exposure on the team, Newton has had the ability to send multiple players off to the next level.

Whether it was Lucas Ballard in 2024, Caden Brown in 2025 or Chris Guillory in 2026, numerous players from Jordan’s three years have gone off to the next level.

With his time said and done, Jordan took time to reflect on the players he has coached during the tenure.

“It’s unbelievable," Jordan said. “When we got here, I didn't know what to expect. You look at the record before you come to a place and they had just missed the playoffs and were below .500. You get here and it's, ‘What is the work ethic like?’ I got here and the kids bought into everything me and the coaching staff preached to them. It is a beautiful experience and I was so blessed to have the kids locked in and bought in.”

Now, Jordan is set for a new chapter in an area that features some of the same characteristics as Newton County.

“Its very similar to Newton where they have a three-high school county, so it's still close knit,” Jordan said. “Itll be a good opportunity for me to grow and build tradition and continue to build through social media and networking partnerships. It's a good opportunity for me and Winder-Barrow.”

While his time with the Rams may be at its end, Jordan noted how the area’s programs are built to last.

“I just think what Newton has to offer — as a county, school and athletics — it is just a great place to be,” Jordan said. “You can win here off and on the field.”