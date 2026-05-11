2026 SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Aoqi Xu

Aoqi Xu has big plans, and they might just take him out of this world.

Xu finished his senior year as Alcovy High’ School’s salutatorian in the Class of 2026. Following graduation, Xu will make his move to Atlanta to enroll at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The university auto-enrolls valedictorians and salutatorians, but Xu’s mind was already set.

“Tech has always been a dream of mine ever since ninth grade,” Xu said. “I thought it was the perfect place for me and what I want to do.”

When Xu arrives on the campus of the Yellow Jackets, he will study aerospace engineering. It was a trip to Florida to see the profession in action that sealed the deal.

“Last summer I went to see a Falcon 9 rocket in Cape Canaveral at The Kennedy Space Center, and that really inspired me because I thought this was really cool and also really loud,” Xu said. “So I thought, ‘If I can be able to do this and help out in my own way, my life would be worth it.’”

With a degree in aerospace engineering, Xu hopes to one day work for companies such as Space X or NASA.

As someone who has sky-high ambitions, Xu noted that the belief of his family — his father in particular — is what kept him motivated.

“My parents are a very big factor [along with] my family,” Xu said. “My dad especially, he does HVAC and always encourages me to do my best and chase big dreams. He always gives me advice…He is really a mentor to me.”

While Xu’s base school is Alcovy, he noted how the Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA) truly shaped his high school experience.

“I feel like coming here [NCCA] has really changed my journey,” Xu said. “I think it has inspired me to be a better person because the people here are really nice and welcoming.”

Xu made his mark in clubs such as the Technology Student Association and Robotics, but perhaps his biggest impact came in a club he founded. At NCCA, Xu created a rocketry team — a group he hopes lives on for years to come in Newton County.

“Thats why I did it — to inspire other people,” Xu said. “So later on after I leave, people can be inspired to follow this path in aerospace. I want to encourage people to join the team and compete in competitions.”

As Xu prepares for the next chapter of his life, a chance to meet and learn from those more experienced is what excites him the most.

“At Tech, there are obviously going to be a lot of smart people, and at Tech I feel like I would be average to below average,” Xu said. “So, I am really excited to meet people who are smarter than me and who can teach me new things and can introduce me to people who can help my journey.”