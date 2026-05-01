Timmons signs to Toccoa Falls after long Social Circle golf career

On Wednesday, Social Circle’s Chris Timmons penned his letter of intent to continue his golf career at Toccoa Falls.

In front of family, friends, teammates and coaches, Timmons completed a task he did not know was possible when he started the sport.

“It feels good, I did not expect this to happen really,” Timmons said. “I started playing golf in seventh grade and to just see it come to this point.”

Timmons served as one of the longest tenured players for the Social Circle golf program, and noted a few of the benefits he experienced from playing team golf.

“Friendship — we do a lot together," Timmons said. “We all play bad rounds together, we all play good rounds together. You make great connections.”

Most recently, Timmons helped the team finish as the Area runner ups.

In reflection of his career at Social Circle, Timmons referenced one of the first rounds he played as a high school as his favorite moment with the program.

“Freshman year, we played Lane Creek and I played a really good round,” Timmons said. “Coming from eight grade to ninth grade, I shot a 41 which was pretty goof for a freshman. I was really happy about that.”

As for why he chose to sign with Toccoa Falls, it came down to the environment and his faith.

“I really like the campus and the golf courses,” Timmons said. “Also because I believe in God — he is my lord and savior. They have everything for me.”

As Timmons prepares for his journey into college golf, it is his family’s connection with the sport that has kept him going.

“[It is] really my grandpa,” Timmons said. “My grandpa got me into this sport and I wanted to make him happy.”