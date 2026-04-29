‘Skins excel at region meet to earn top placements

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle track and field teams showed out on their home track this past Wednesday. Up against six other teams from Region 4A-Division I, the Redskins’ girls and boys teams earned first and second place, respectively.
One of the best individual performances of the meet for the ‘Skins came from Brielle Price. Price took home first place on the track as well as in the field.
On the boys’ side, Antonio Bailey and Cornelius CJ Scott posted strong results in their competitions.
A constant for both teams was the overall success in the relay events.
Across eight relays, Social Circle secured four first place medals and never finished outside the top four in any of them.
All finishes for Social Circle’s track and field teams:
Girls’ 100-meter dash
Sophia Fontenot - 3rd(13.25)
Kensley Burnett - 6th(13.37)
Emirrah Dowell - 7th(13.44)
Girls’ 200-meter dash
Brielle Price - 4th(27.23)
Sophia Fontenot - 5th(27.33)
A’Nylla Ward - 6th(27.64)
Girls’ 400-meter dash
Brielle Price - 1st(1:01.58)
A’Nylla Ward - 2nd(1:02.65)
Taylor Key - 4th(1:03.94)
Girls’ 800-meter run
Sophie Brand - 4th(2:54.30)
Lina Chavez - 5th(3:02.10)
Girls’ 1600-meter run
Sophie Brand - 4th(6:52.40)
Lina Chavez - 5th(6:56.19)
Lenzi Gaither - 6th(7:15.11)
Girls’ 3200-meter run
Sophie Brand - 3rd(15:52.37)
Emma Lantrip - 4th(16:31.02)
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles
Ayvah Beckles - 4th(18.45)
Shady Venzen - 6th(19.36)
Corneil Collier - 10th(20.82)
GIrls’ 300-meter hurdles
Shadey Venzen - 4th(52.26)
Ayvah Beckles - 5th(52.67)
Corneil Collier - 11th(1:03.74)
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay - 2nd(51.30)
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay - 2nd(1:47.68)
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay - 1st(4:18.09)
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay - 1st(11:59.22)
Girls’ long jump
Sophia Fontenot - 4th(14-11.75)
Shady Venzen - 7th(14-8.50)
Corneil Collier - 9th(13-8.00)
Girls’ triple jump
Brielle Price - 1st(35-8.00)
Taylor King - 6th(31-3.50)
Corneil Collier - 9th(28-3.50)
Girls’s discus
Victoria Ryleigh White - 5th(78-3.00)
Mariah McGuire - 6th(74-7.00)
Z’kiya Stewart - 7th(65-11.50)
Girls’ shot put
Jameria Cost - 5th(31-0.00)
Victoria Ryleigh White - 10th(24-5.00)
Girls Team Scores
- Social Circle - 164
- Lamar County - 141
- Towers - 123
- McNair - 75
- Jasper County - 58
- Utopian Academy - 39
- Putnam County - 36
Boys’ 100-meter dash
Deven Usand - 2nd(11.11)
Elliot Hamilton - 7th(11.55)
Remi Farmer - 13th(11.90)
Boys’ 200-meter dash
Antonio Bailey - 1st(21.75)
Cornelius CJ Scott - 2nd(22.07)
Deven Usand - 5th(22.24)
Boys’ 400-meter dash
Cornelius CJ Scott - 1st(48.90)
Antonio Bailey - 2nd(50.11)
King Box - 11th(55.56)
Boys’ 800-meter run
Simeon Gibbs- 5th(2:22.34)
Joseph Crowder-Simmons - 7th(2:26.60)
James Wells - 12th(2:40.20)
Boys’ 1600-meter run
Simeon Gibbs - 6th(5:17.43)
Caleb Wall - 10th(5:36.66)
David Peters - 15th(6:46.96)
Boys’ 3200-meter run
Caleb Wall - 3rd(12:12.69)
David Peters - 6th(16:06.72)
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
Quenton Ervin - 2nd(39.31)
Tivan Branch - 7th(45.25)
Kayden Fears - 11th(48.26)
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay - 1st(42.86)
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay - 1st(1:28.82)
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay - 4th(3:35.67)
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay - 3rd(9:32.88)
Boys’ high jump
Keanu Crump - 3rd(6-0.00)
Trayvion Smith - 7th(5-6.00)
Boys’ long jump
King Box - 6th(18-2.50)
Trayvion Smith - 7th(18-1.75)
Adrian Gibbs - 13th(16-2.50)
Boys’ triple jump
Quenton Ervin - 3rd(41-5.00)
King Box - 7th(40-0.75)
Kayden Fears - 10th(38-5.00)
Boys’ discus
Jacorious Cory Moore - 4th(116-11.00)
Quentavious Smith - 9th(104-3.00)
Boys’ shot put
Travis Whitby - 5th(41-4.00)
Josiah Minnifield - 9th(37-0.00)
Jacorious Cory Moore - 16th(32-8.00)
Boys Team Scores
- Lamar County - 192
- Social Circle 149
- Towers - 135
- McNair - 86
- Jasper County - 79
- Putnam County - 31
- Utopian Academy - 10