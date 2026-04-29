‘Skins excel at region meet to earn top placements

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle track and field teams showed out on their home track this past Wednesday. Up against six other teams from Region 4A-Division I, the Redskins’ girls and boys teams earned first and second place, respectively.

One of the best individual performances of the meet for the ‘Skins came from Brielle Price. Price took home first place on the track as well as in the field.

On the boys’ side, Antonio Bailey and Cornelius CJ Scott posted strong results in their competitions.

A constant for both teams was the overall success in the relay events.

Across eight relays, Social Circle secured four first place medals and never finished outside the top four in any of them.

All finishes for Social Circle’s track and field teams:

Girls’ 100-meter dash

Sophia Fontenot - 3rd(13.25)

Kensley Burnett - 6th(13.37)

Emirrah Dowell - 7th(13.44)

Girls’ 200-meter dash

Brielle Price - 4th(27.23)

Sophia Fontenot - 5th(27.33)

A’Nylla Ward - 6th(27.64)

Girls’ 400-meter dash

Brielle Price - 1st(1:01.58)

A’Nylla Ward - 2nd(1:02.65)

Taylor Key - 4th(1:03.94)

Girls’ 800-meter run

Sophie Brand - 4th(2:54.30)

Lina Chavez - 5th(3:02.10)

Girls’ 1600-meter run

Sophie Brand - 4th(6:52.40)

Lina Chavez - 5th(6:56.19)

Lenzi Gaither - 6th(7:15.11)

Girls’ 3200-meter run

Sophie Brand - 3rd(15:52.37)

Emma Lantrip - 4th(16:31.02)

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles

Ayvah Beckles - 4th(18.45)

Shady Venzen - 6th(19.36)

Corneil Collier - 10th(20.82)

GIrls’ 300-meter hurdles

Shadey Venzen - 4th(52.26)

Ayvah Beckles - 5th(52.67)

Corneil Collier - 11th(1:03.74)

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay - 2nd(51.30)

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay - 2nd(1:47.68)

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay - 1st(4:18.09)

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay - 1st(11:59.22)

Girls’ long jump

Sophia Fontenot - 4th(14-11.75)

Shady Venzen - 7th(14-8.50)

Corneil Collier - 9th(13-8.00)

Girls’ triple jump

Brielle Price - 1st(35-8.00)

Taylor King - 6th(31-3.50)

Corneil Collier - 9th(28-3.50)

Girls’s discus

Victoria Ryleigh White - 5th(78-3.00)

Mariah McGuire - 6th(74-7.00)

Z’kiya Stewart - 7th(65-11.50)

Girls’ shot put

Jameria Cost - 5th(31-0.00)

Victoria Ryleigh White - 10th(24-5.00)

Girls Team Scores

Social Circle - 164

Lamar County - 141

Towers - 123

McNair - 75

Jasper County - 58

Utopian Academy - 39

Putnam County - 36



Boys’ 100-meter dash

Deven Usand - 2nd(11.11)

Elliot Hamilton - 7th(11.55)

Remi Farmer - 13th(11.90)

Boys’ 200-meter dash

Antonio Bailey - 1st(21.75)

Cornelius CJ Scott - 2nd(22.07)

Deven Usand - 5th(22.24)

Boys’ 400-meter dash

Cornelius CJ Scott - 1st(48.90)

Antonio Bailey - 2nd(50.11)

King Box - 11th(55.56)

Boys’ 800-meter run

Simeon Gibbs- 5th(2:22.34)

Joseph Crowder-Simmons - 7th(2:26.60)

James Wells - 12th(2:40.20)

Boys’ 1600-meter run

Simeon Gibbs - 6th(5:17.43)

Caleb Wall - 10th(5:36.66)

David Peters - 15th(6:46.96)

Boys’ 3200-meter run

Caleb Wall - 3rd(12:12.69)

David Peters - 6th(16:06.72)

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles

Quenton Ervin - 2nd(39.31)

Tivan Branch - 7th(45.25)

Kayden Fears - 11th(48.26)

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay - 1st(42.86)

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay - 1st(1:28.82)

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay - 4th(3:35.67)

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay - 3rd(9:32.88)

Boys’ high jump

Keanu Crump - 3rd(6-0.00)

Trayvion Smith - 7th(5-6.00)

Boys’ long jump

King Box - 6th(18-2.50)

Trayvion Smith - 7th(18-1.75)

Adrian Gibbs - 13th(16-2.50)

Boys’ triple jump

Quenton Ervin - 3rd(41-5.00)

King Box - 7th(40-0.75)

Kayden Fears - 10th(38-5.00)

Boys’ discus

Jacorious Cory Moore - 4th(116-11.00)

Quentavious Smith - 9th(104-3.00)

Boys’ shot put

Travis Whitby - 5th(41-4.00)

Josiah Minnifield - 9th(37-0.00)

Jacorious Cory Moore - 16th(32-8.00)

Boys Team Scores