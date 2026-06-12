Car flips over during single-vehicle accident near City Pharmacy

COVINGTON, Ga. — Patrons at the Covington Square on Tuesday morning witnessed a frightening scene as a car went for a roll near City Pharmacy.

The Covington Police Department said that a driver of a gray vehicle appeared to accidentally accelerate when turning on Floyd Street. The car then struck the curb and a tree, causing it to flip over.

The driver and the passenger, an elderly couple, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The scene was cleaned up within an hour, and traffic resumed as normal.



