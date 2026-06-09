Tracy Blackburn named sole finalist for Jasper County Charter System Superintendent

JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Charter System has named Tracy Blackburn as the sole finalist for the superintendent of schools.

Blackburn is set to be announced as the sole finalist for the job during a Tuesday morning board meeting, a source told The Covington News. She is set to succeed Kenny Garland, who resigned in May.

Blackburn currently serves as the chief of learning and leadership at Newton County Schools. She has served in the role since June 2024.

Before her time at Newton County Schools, Blackburn spent 19 years at Henry County Schools, working her way up to an assistant superintendent role.

There is no word on who will replace Blackburn at Newton County Schools.



