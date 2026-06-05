GRAHAM: I’m excited about the future of The Covington News

Monday’s announcement regarding the sale of the newspaper caught many of you — well, actually I think it was all of you — a bit off guard. I get it.

I’ve heard, “Well, I didn’t have that on my bingo card for Monday” more than once from folks still trying to process the news. Like I said, I get it.

However, have no fear gentle reader. This move puts The Covington News in a better position to serve you, its advertisers and this second-to-none community. That’s so much more important than whether I own the paper or not. At least it is in my mind.

I’m incredibly excited about the future here at The News, and I am equally excited I’m still going to be a part of it.

Covington has been my second home for nine years now. When Charles Hill Morris approached me about acquiring Covington nine years ago, I couldn’t have been more excited. I remember him saying he felt like he was leaving the newspaper, its employees and the community they serve in good hands, and I feel the same way now.

But Graham, didn’t you just buy a paper? And if you love the community so much, why are you doing this?

That’s easy. In my opinion, newspaper owners are stewards of community institutions. The Walton Tribune has been publishing for 126 years. The Oconee Enterprise has been at this for 142 years. The Covington News is the dean, publishing for 161 years. When you look at it through that lens, it’s not about what are we doing to be here in a year, or five years or 10 years. It’s what are we doing that we are going to be here another 126, 142 and 161 years.

As good stewards, that’s what we have to be looking at: the long game for these newspapers and the communities they serve. There are never any guarantees in business or in life, for that matter, but I truly believe this puts on the best path forward.

The Brumby family are not just going to be good stewards of these community institutions. They are going to be great ones.

Otis Brumby III and his family have a 110-history of owning and operating newspapers in Georgia. More importantly, or at least equally importantly, they have a tremendous vision for the future in this business that has a proven track record of success.

Their vision matches mine: investment in local, community journalism; maintain and expand the core print product, recognize the opportunity digital presents but not at the expense of continuing to provide folks with that ink on paper option.

While it seems like a big change, and it is, at the end of the day you’ve got the same people being put in an even better position to provide you with the information about your community you can’t get anywhere else in the world.

It’s an exciting new chapter, folks. I’m excited to be a part of it. I hope you will be to.

Patrick Graham is the publisher of The Covington News. He can be reached at patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.