2025-26 All-Cov News Girls Soccer Team

The All-Cov News girls soccer team recognizes county-area athletes who had strong seasons on the pitch.
Through annual awards, a first team, rising stars and honorable mentions, 23 local players earned honors.
Most Valuable Player — Zariah Strozier(Alcovy)
Region 8-AAAAA First Team
Breakout Player of the Year — Addie Henderson(Social Circle)
Region 4A-Division I Second Team
Goalie of the Year — Gentrie Mobley(Social Circle)
Region 4A-Division I Second Team
Coach of the Year — Yulisa Vega(Eastside)
Record: 9-5
Region: 3-3(4th)
Away Record: 6-3
First Team
Katheryn Wilber(Eastside)
- Region 8-AAAA First Team
- Region 8-AAAA Midfielder of the Year
Kambrie Morrow(Social Circle)
- Region 4A-Division I First Team
- Region 4A-Division I Defensive Player of the Year
Sanaa Dailey(Eastside)
- Region 8-AAAA Second Team
Kara Taylor(Social Circle)
- Region 4A-Division I First Team
Lorelei Artega(Eastside)
- Region 8-AAAA Second Team
Samia Peek(Eastside)
- Region 8-AAAA Second Team
Alyssa Guerrero(Eastside)
- Region 8-AAAA Second Team
Ava Middlebrooks(Social Circle)
- Region 4A-Division I Second Team
Natalie Alvarez(Alcovy)
- Region 8-AAAAA Second Team
Teliah Howard(Alcovy)
- Region 8-AAAAA Second Team
Taylor Bramlett(Social Circle)
- Region 4A-Division I Second Team
Rising Stars
Samia Peek(Eastside)
- Region 8-AAAA Second Team
Addie Henderson(Social Circle)
- Region 4A-Division I Second Team
Maggie Berger(Social Circle)
Mary Jose Popoca(Newton)
Ryleigh Powers(Eastside)
Honorable Mentions
Miangel Rosiles-Flores(Alcovy)
- Region 8-AAAAA Second Team
Jasmyne Boney(Alcovy)
Maren Poynter(Eastside)
- Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
Iyanna Willingham(Newton)
Amaris Foster(Newton)
Mary Jose Popoca(Newton)
Maggie Berger(Social Circle)
Jada Forgay(Social Circle)