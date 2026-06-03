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2025-26 All-Cov News Girls Soccer Team
2025-26 All-Cov News Girls Soccer

The All-Cov News girls soccer team recognizes county-area athletes who had strong seasons on the pitch.

Through annual awards, a first team, rising stars and honorable mentions, 23 local players earned honors.


Most Valuable Player — Zariah Strozier(Alcovy)


Region 8-AAAAA First Team


Breakout Player of the Year — Addie Henderson(Social Circle)


Region 4A-Division I Second Team


Goalie of the Year — Gentrie Mobley(Social Circle)


Region 4A-Division I Second Team


Coach of the Year — Yulisa Vega(Eastside)


Record: 9-5

Region: 3-3(4th)

Away Record: 6-3

First Team

Katheryn Wilber(Eastside)

- Region 8-AAAA First Team

- Region 8-AAAA Midfielder of the Year


Kambrie Morrow(Social Circle)

- Region 4A-Division I First Team

- Region 4A-Division I Defensive Player of the Year


Sanaa Dailey(Eastside)

- Region 8-AAAA Second Team


Kara Taylor(Social Circle)

- Region 4A-Division I First Team


Lorelei Artega(Eastside)

- Region 8-AAAA Second Team


Samia Peek(Eastside)

- Region 8-AAAA Second Team


Alyssa Guerrero(Eastside)

- Region 8-AAAA Second Team


Ava Middlebrooks(Social Circle)

- Region 4A-Division I Second Team


Natalie Alvarez(Alcovy)

- Region 8-AAAAA Second Team


Teliah Howard(Alcovy)

- Region 8-AAAAA Second Team


Taylor Bramlett(Social Circle)

- Region 4A-Division I Second Team

Rising Stars

Samia Peek(Eastside)

- Region 8-AAAA Second Team


Addie Henderson(Social Circle)

- Region 4A-Division I Second Team


Maggie Berger(Social Circle)


Mary Jose Popoca(Newton)


Ryleigh Powers(Eastside)

Honorable Mentions

Miangel Rosiles-Flores(Alcovy)

- Region 8-AAAAA Second Team


Jasmyne Boney(Alcovy)


Maren Poynter(Eastside)

- Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention


Iyanna Willingham(Newton)


Amaris Foster(Newton)


Mary Jose Popoca(Newton)


Maggie Berger(Social Circle)


Jada Forgay(Social Circle)