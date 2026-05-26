CARROLL: I'm desperately seeking some good news

I keep hearing that people want more good news. This, despite TV ratings that consistently show viewers flocking to the cable anger-tainment networks. One notorious channel was absolutely livid during the years their preferred political party did not occupy the White House. Yet when their chosen candidate won the presidency, their “news” hosts got even angrier. If I didn't know better, I'd think that rage and hostility translate into higher ratings and more advertising dollars.

Often, I find myself in a sleepless funk, unsuccessfully trying to ignore the weirdness that dominates the news cycle. Many of us have forgotten what “normal” is supposed to be. Politicians who once observed the rules of decency now ask, “What can I get away with today?” They're like toddlers who push the limits of acceptable behavior. They say, “Well, I ripped one page out of the Constitution yesterday, so I'm going for two today!” And with no responsible adults supervising the playpen, they will likely succeed.

People also tell me that they hate negative political ads. This year, it is hard to watch an Atlanta Braves game, because of the Georgia governor's race commercials. Evidently, all the candidates are criminal lowlifes, according to their opponents, who belong to the same party. I can only imagine the mud that is being stirred up for the general election. Considering the millions of dollars that are spent on the hate-filled ads, one must assume that Americans secretly love the negativity. Trust me, if the trash talk didn't work, the nasty ads would disappear. And we all know that's not happening.

So I'm devoting the remainder of this column to some nuggets of good news, humor, and hope.

ITEM # 1: Cursive writing is making a comeback in many schools. After several years in hiding, the loopy letters of bygone centuries may soon be cool again. This will surely be disastrous news to younger parents who never learned cursive and can't read it to this day.

More than half of U.S. States now “strongly encourage” schools to teach students to read and write in cursive, according to Education Week magazine. I'm not sure how effective that will be. My parents “strongly encouraged” me to add broccoli and asparagus to my plate, yet somehow macaroni and cheese became my side item of choice.

I'm proud to have grown up in the cursive era. My handwriting will never be compared with calligraphy, but at I am able to read historical documents and write a check. Experts say cursive writing hones our fine motor skills. That may be true, but no one who has seen me work with my hands ever said, “Dude! Have you ever thought about becoming a surgeon?”

I also fear that if some parents are told that schools will teach their children cursive writing, their response would be, “No way! My kids have already learned too many cursive words from those movies we see on Netflix!”

ITEM # 2: In the aftermath of Tennessee legislators re-drawing Congressional districts to ensure 100% Republican representation statewide, an incumbent Democratic member of the state's U.S. House delegation announced he would not seek another term. Upon learning of his departure, a Facebook user commented, “Good riddens!” (Purely by coincidence, Tennessee ranks last in the nation in money spent per-student in public schools.)

ITEM # 3: Beware of Phone Acne. Just when you thought there was nothing left to fear, we now learn that millions of Americans are overlooking a huge bacteria source touching their face every day. Their phone.

Some dermatologists say smartphones carry ten times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Obviously, these dermatologists have never visited the rundown convenience stores at most interstate exits.

Still, they have a point. Dirty screens may contribute to clogged pores, irritation, and the dreaded acne that can often appear along the jawline. A new phone hygiene wipe product called Swypes has been developed to help prevent phone acne.

So here's a word to the wise. Whether it be a nasty phone screen or the bathroom at the Gulp 'n Go at Exit 112, y'all be careful where you press your cheeks..

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat," available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.