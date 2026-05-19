Four Alcovy soccer players ink scholarships to Southern Crescent

On Thursday, four players from Alcovy’s soccer teams signed letters of intent to continue their respective careers. For all four, those careers will continue at Southern Crescent Technical College.

Sisters Natalie and Valerie Alvarez, along with Alexa Aguilar and Mario Calderon, signed alongside one another in the Alcovy auditorium.

The signing was started off by athletic director Patrick Carter and head soccer coach Irvin Colbourne, who both shared words about the accomplishments and value of the four signees.

When the signing concluded, the four took time to share their thoughts on the day.

Mario Calderon

Calderon was the lone player from Alcovy’s boys team to sign, and noted that the moment felt like the past few years paying off.

“It feels good after the long days and long nights,” Calderon said. "Some days you don't know if it is going to work out. It feels good to have that security.”

The senior shared how the coaching staff helped him and how the next generation of Alcovy soccer players are set up for success.

“The coaching — they are very supportive,” Calderon said. “Especially now with the new funding and new field. FOr th next few teams, it will support them even more and push them to work harder.”

Alexa Aguilar

For Aguilar, Thursday’s signing provided a ton of nerves as she signed with Southern Crescent.

“It was an exciting day, I was nervous being there with my teammates,” Aguilar said.

In reflection of her Alcovy career, Aguilar referenced the endless hours on the training grounds when she discussed how the program has prepared her.

“The practices,” Aguilar said. “It was the way the coaches prepared us for what was coming.”

Natalie and Valerie Alvarez

After growing up and playing alongside one another on club and high school teams, the two twins will do the same at the college level.

“It feels really nice honestly to be committed to the school you wanted to go to,” Valerie said.

The two noted that along with having their preferred majors, the ability to not be too far from home was one of the major selling points for Southern Crescent.

With their Alcovy tenures at their end, the two both shared the same sentiment when reflecting on the Lady Tigers’ program and how it changed their careers.

“It’s the coaches and how they have prepared us,” Natalie said. “One of the coaches also played for a club [team], so they have a whole club team and they showed us the different ways between that and regular high school soccer.”