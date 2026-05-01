Strozier cements Alcovy legacy with 100th goal and program scoring record

When Alcovy senior Zariah Strozier suited up for what would be her final season with the Alcovy Lady Tigers, she did so with a big goal in mind.

After three straight seasons with quality goal-scoring numbers, Strozier found herself well within striking distance to reach No. 100. In fact, the senior noted that it was one of her main goals after she signed with South Carolina State ahead of the season.

“In my final season I fully expect to get my 100th goal,” Strozier said after her signing last December. “That is no doubt, that has to happen.”

As the final weeks of the season approached, Strozier found herself stuck at No. 99, but that all changed one late night in Athens.

Up against the Clarke Central Lady Gladiators, the Lady Tigers fell ahead early and trailed as the game progressed to the late stages. To make matters worse, Alcovy was playing one woman short.

With the odds stacked against her on that night, Alcovy’s leading scorer did what she always did the best — put the ball in the back of the net.

“It honestly felt like perfect timing,” Strozier said. “We were playing down a man in a region game, so the odds were already against us, and I had been stuck at 99 for a few games before that. In that moment, everything just came together. I feel like God made me wait for that exact time, and it made it all worth it. It was a very special moment for myself, my family and my team.”

From the early stages of her career, Strozier’s goal-scoring prowess was more than evident.

Strozier’s quest for 100 began as a freshman, when she helped the Lady Tigers secure a big win.

“My first high school goal wasn’t as exciting as people might expect,” Strozier said. “It was more about the overall win. It was Alcovy’s first mercy rule in years, and we were scoring a lot as a team. I was also coming back from an injury from my last year of middle school, so just being back on the field and contributing felt amazing.”

By the end of her freshman year, Strozier led the team with 15 goals. While it stood as a strong number to start her career, Strozier only got better.

As the end of her sophomore year approached, it was clear that Strozier took it to another level.

Strozier more than doubled her scoring output as she finished her 10th grade season with 33 goals, 25 assists and 141 steals. That same season was the first for former Alcovy soccer coach Toby Davis, who attributed much of his success to his striker.

“My first year coaching, I was actually in the running for region coach of the year because of Zariah,” Davis said. “We went to the state playoffs my first year coaching here and we played some top teams like Woodward Academy, Forest Park, and Mundy’s Mill. Zariah was a big part of us going to the state playoffs, going to Augusta, and playing some of the top playoff contenders.”

While Strozier’s Alcovy teams fell short of the playoffs the two seasons that followed, she kept pace and kept the team in games.

After 28 more goals as a junior, No. 100 started to become a real possibility for Strozier..

“I realized it towards the end of my junior year. My first half of high school, I had already scored over 45 goals and it all came pretty naturally,” Strozier said. “Once I added everything up, I knew it was something I could reach, so I made it a personal goal to hit 100 and make my high school career even more memorable.”

Although she continued to develop her physical skills set on the pitch, Strozier attributed her mental game to how she continued to develop.

“I’ve definitely elevated my game mentally the most. Coming from high-level travel ball in Gwinnett, the transition to high school soccer was very different and forced me to adjust,” Strozier said. “It helped me develop that mindset to keep pushing and stay disciplined. I also grew as a leader and learned how to step up for my team in big moments.”

This sentiment was shared by Alcovy assistant coach Jeremiah Namkoong, who worked with Strozier throughout her senior year.

“Scoring goals is difficult at any level, so to reach 100 in a high school career is an incredibly rare and special accomplishment. It takes much more than talent. It takes consistency, discipline, resilience, and a tremendous amount of work over multiple seasons,” Namkoong said. “For Zariah to achieve that in a program that is not traditionally viewed as a soccer powerhouse says a lot about who she is and how much she has poured into our team. Reaching 100 goals is not something that just happens. It is the product of years of dedication, growth, and commitment, and we were truly fortunate to witness it.”

Another factor that has helped Strozier become the player she is came from off the field.

“My biggest supporter will always be my mom. Whenever I have doubts, she reminds me who I am,” Strozier said. “She’s put so much time, money, and effort into me for over 10 years, so everything I accomplish is for her. Being able to earn a scholarship and take that burden off of her means everything to me.”

Along with her goals, postseason honors were another consistent part of Strozier’s Alcovy career.

In year one, Strozier was named to the All-Region First Team along with All-Cov News Newcomer of the Year honors. As a sophomore, Strozier earned First Team honors for her region and on the All-Cov News girls soccer team.

Strozier went on to earn Second Team All-Region honors as a junior with another spot on the All-Cov News First team.

With her historic Alcovy career now in the rearview, Strozier is set for the next chapter at South Carolina State.

“She will now be surrounded by other talented players and challenged at a new level, but I have no doubt she is built for that,” Namkoong said. “With her growth mindset, work ethic, humility, and premier talent, I believe she has the ability to continue developing and competing at a very high level. She has already shown she can be the centerpiece of an attack while still remaining team-first, and I think that combination will continue to take her far. Her future is incredibly bright, and I truly believe the sky is the limit for her.”

After an accolade-filled career that was capped with the century-mark, Strozier is already being considered as one of, if the not the best, soccer players in school history.

“In my eyes…the stats show that Zariah is the best player to ever come out of Alcovy soccer — for girls and boys,” Davis said. “She is the best player, and that is a fact.”

As for Strozier, it's an honor she does not take lightly.

“It’s very validating to hear things like that. I’m a humble person, but I’ve put in a lot of work to get to where I am,” Strozier said. “From helping bring Alcovy back to the playoffs, to scoring 33 goals and being No. 1 in the region as a sophomore, and now reaching 101 goals. I’m really proud of what I’ve accomplished. It’s an honor to be recognized like that, and very rewarding.”