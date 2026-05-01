Lady Redskins stay Elite, defeat Armuchee 2-0 to advance

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — After a 2-0 win over Armuchee on Tuesday, Social Circle’s girls soccer team is once again Elite Eight bound.

Kara Taylor and Maggie Berger came away with goals as the Lady Redskins kept their season alive. Social Circle’s boys team made the trip south to take on ACE Charter on Wednesday, but the team fell in a 1-3 loss to end its 2026 campaign.

Lady Redskins 2, Lady Indians 0

Tuesday’s Sweet 16 matchup proved to be somewhat of a slow burner as both teams’ defenses told the story.

Outside of two quality strikes from Taylor and Berger, the back lines and goalkeepers from both teams played stout.

For the first 38 minutes of action, neither team found the chance to put the ball in the back of the net.

Armuchee found itself with perhaps the chance of the day with four minutes left in the opening half. Leading scorer Brinley Dixon made a long run into the Lady Redskins' half as she approached a 1-on-1 with Gentrie Mobley.

Although Dixon had the space, Mobley closed in and made the clearance to put a stop to the attack.

Two minutes later, her teammates rewarded her with a lead.

With the ball around midfield, a pass from Kambire Morrow soared over the back line and into the box. As the ball approached the out of bounds line, Taylor raced in to take possession.

Taylor maneuvered around a pair of defenders before she came face-to-face with Armuchee keeper Emily Hernandez. With little room to spare, Taylor took a quick strike past Hernandez to score the game’s first goal.

After a slow opening half from both teams, Taylor’s goal seemed to give the ‘Skins confidence ahead of intermission.

Coming out of the half, the Social Circle defense stayed on course as the group prevented the Lady Indians from creating scoring opportunities.

Just over 18 minutes into the half, Social Circle added on with the help of Berger.

A long throw-in from Bennett Joiner was on the money as Berger gained possession and made a quick spin move around a defender before she beat Hernandez from close range.

By the time the ball hit the back of the net, the Lady Redskins were up by two goals.

Berger had a chance to make it three not too long after, but Hernandez closed in to make a stop on the 1-on-1 attempt.

Armuchee had moments to put together runs, but Social Circle’s defensive half stood tall for the remainder of the action to earn a spot in the Elite Eight.

While Taylor and Berger finished with the goals, Morrow and Joiner finished with an assist apiece in the match. Mobley finished with eight saves in goal.

With the 2-0 win, Social Circle will make its fifth consecutive Elite Eight appearance.

After hosting the first two rounds, the Lady Redskins will go on the road for the first time as a long trip awaits the team on Monday.

Social Circle’s girls’ team will take on the 20-0 Thomasville Lady Bulldogs(6-0 Region 1A-Division I) on Monday, May 4.

Social Circle 1, ACE Charter 3

Social Circle's boys team played its final game of the season on Wednesday in a 1-3 loss to the ACE Charter Gryphons.

ACE Charter entered Wednesday on a three game win streak that most recently saw the team down Worth County 10-0 in the opening round. Similarly, the Redskins entered the match after a 7-2 win over Berrien, which broke the program’s playoff losing streak.

While Wednesday’s affair proved to be more low-scoring than the previous two, ACE Charter did enough to win and advance.

After a 2-1 advantage at halftime, the Gryphons added another goal in the second half to put the game out of reach for the ‘Skins.

Although the season came to an end for the Redskins’ boys team, it proved to be a breakout season in the first year for head coach Jacob Baxley.

Baxley returned to coach his alma mater and delivered with an 11-9 season that saw the team finish fourth in Region 4A-Division I(5-5). The team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2020-21 season — where they also fell to ACE Charter.

While the team is set to lose seniors such as Tristin Hall, Rhett Dennis and Nolan Clark, the ‘Skins are projected to return young players such as Bryce Murphy, Gage Wilkerson and Carson Leigh.