Covington man charged in fatal Oconee County crash

OCONEE COUNTY — A vehicle crash in Oconee County on June 3 left one dead and shut down a major intersection for over an hour.

According to preliminary findings of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) crash investigation, a Chevrolet Silverado allegedly ran a red light and struck a Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of GA 316 and the 10 Loop exit ramp.

The GSP’s preliminary investigation has found that the Silverado was reportedly traveling east on GA 316, approaching where the road becomes Epps Bridge Parkway in Oconee County. The Malibu, exiting the Loop, was attempting to turn left onto GA 316 westbound in the left turn lane. A Nissan van was also conducting a left turn onto 316 west in the right-side turn lane.

“The Silverado ran the red light and struck the driver’s side of the Malibu,” a GSP spokesperson shared. “The Malibu then struck the Nissan Van.”

The GSP reports that the driver of the Malibu, 68-year-old Dennis Anothony of Hartwell, Ga., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The findings note witnesses saying that the Silverado was traveling “at a high rate of speed.” The GSP crash report is not available at this time.

The GSP spokesperson said that the Silverado driver, 52-year-old Christopher Edge of Covington was charged at the time of the crash but not immediately arrested, as he was hospitalized for medical treatment.

Edge is charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle (second degree) and failure to obey traffic signal or light.

A report from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office shows that Edge was booked just before 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8. He was released at 5:08 p.m. on bond. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Edge turned himself in, and that bond was $10,000.