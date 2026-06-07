Two shot at summer party gone wrong

NEWTON COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a summer party turned violent.





The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a party at Harvey Avenue on Saturday after there were reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at around 7:30 p.m., deputies discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.





One individual sustained “serious injuries,” according to the news release. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, and there was no update on their condition as of this writing.





A suspect in Saturday evening’s shooting was not identified.





Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Eric Threets at 678-625-1453 or via email at ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 679-625-1585 or by email at anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org



