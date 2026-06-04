Former DCS officer from Covington arrested for improper sexual contact

NEWTON COUNTY — A former probation officer for the Department of Community Supervision (DCS) has been arrested on sex-related crimes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Michael Smith of Covington was arrested on three counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree. Smith was listed as a “former” officer in the GBI’s news release.

The GBI says that DCS requested an investigation in November 2025 after Smith was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a probationer. According to booking records, the incidents occurred on June 17, 2025, June 27, 2025 and Sept. 12, 2025.

Smith was booked into the Rockdale County Jail on May 29 and released on bond two days later.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case can contact the GBI Region 10 Investigative Office at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



