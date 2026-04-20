Obituary: Kenneth Ivan Walker, Jr.

Kenneth Ivan Walker, Jr., of Covington, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the age of 86. He held a Bachelor's degree from North Georgia College and a Masters from Oglethorpe University. Mr. Walker leaves behind a legacy of music and faith. A gifted musician, he found joy in playing both violin and trombone, and he shared his voice as a devoted member of the Ambassador Choir at First Presbyterian Church Covington. His love for music extended into the community, where he faithfully supported, attended, and performed at Salem Campground.

Mr. Walker had a lifelong passion for and degree in communication, with a 43 year career with WSB radio and television in Master Control. He had an inquisitive mind and appreciated how things worked. He was always eager to learn more. He also cherished his visits to Montreat Conference Center in North Carolina, where he found both inspiration and peace.

He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, many talents, his devotion to his faith and the spontaneous joy he brought to his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Walker, Sr., and Norma Walker; and first wife, Charlotte Jordan Walker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Gloria Alice Walker; step-sons, Harrison Long (Melanie), Nat Allen Long; nephews, John Bunyan Griffin, III, Richard Stephen Griffin; their mother, Lavinia Griffin; and beloved sister-in-law, Rebecca Ann Ramsey.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Walker will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026, 1:00 P.M., at First Presbyterian Church Covington, 1169 Clark Street Southwest, in Covington, and interment following in Covington City Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church, one hour prior to his service, from 12 Noon - 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Covington and Salem Campground.