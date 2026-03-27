Obituary: Mary “Kitty” Alice Herring

Mary “Kitty” Alice Herring, of Covington, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the age of 89. Mrs. Herring was a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished grandmother whose warmth touched everyone who knew her. She had a deep love for gardening and flowers, finding joy in nurturing beauty in every season. After retiring from the Credit Bureau, she devoted her time to the things she loved most — her family, her faith, and her many hobbies.

A woman of strong faith, she faithfully followed the Lord and carried a spirit of kindness and positivity wherever she went. She enjoyed making beautiful blankets for her family and friends, was an excellent cook known especially for her delicious biscuits, and loved spending time reading and studying the Bible.

Mrs. Herring adored her children and grandchildren and took great pride in being a fantastic grandmother. She shared a deep and lasting love with her husband, remaining a faithful and devoted wife throughout her life.

She will be remembered for her sweet nature, her joyful outlook, and the love she gave so freely to others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tine McRay and Henry Drew McRay, Sr.; siblings, Jesse McRay, Samuel McRay, William McRay, Ruth Campbell, Henry McRay; and son, Danny Herring.

Survivors include her children, Nan Lynch, Greg Herring (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Kimberly Herring; grandchildren, Alison Wilson, Nicole Lynch, Kathryn Lynch, Brittany Jones, Devin Herring, Rory Bowen, Paul Campbell, Kasey Brooks; great-grandchildren, Reagan Mask, Brayden Mask, Evie Joy Jones, Jedediah Jones, Henry Jones.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Herring will be held Saturday, March 28, 2026, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to her service from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M.