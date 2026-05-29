Tamara Strong remains presumptive District 2 commissioner-elect following recount

NEWTON COUNTY — Tamara Strong will remain the presumptive District 2 commissioner-elect following a recount that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Incumbent Demond Mason requested a recount of the Democratic general primary election after he lost to Strong by 11 votes, according to election night results labeled “unofficial and incomplete.” That gap diminished to eight votes following the certification of the complete and official results.

By Georgia law, candidates who lost an election can request a recount within two days if the margin of votes is less than or equal to 0.5%. The Board of Elections voted to approve a recount on Wednesday, leading to a count on Thursday.

The recount showed that Strong earned 1,862 votes to Mason’s 1,854 votes, which was the same as the complete and official results.

Following the results, Strong thanked her supporters on social media, while criticizing Mason for reportedly not being in attendance for the results.

“What is disappointing is that Commissioner Mason was not even present during the recount that he requested — a recount that cost the taxpayers both time and money,” Strong said. “The people deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and respectful of the process.



Mason assumed the District 2 Commissioner seat in 2019 after winning a runoff election against Earnest Simmons in June 2018. He was reelected in 2022 after earning 70% of the vote in a four-person Democratic primary and 67% in the general election.



He has yet to publicly address the loss since the general primary election and has not commented following the recount results.

With Mason defeated and no Republican challengers in the November election, Strong is set to take office in January 2027.



