VISIONS 2026: Built to Last

Award winners in the ninth annual VISIONS magazine were honored at The Covington News’ VISIONS banquet on Thursday.

Each year, the new edition of the magazine is unveiled during a banquet to celebrate those who were honored. Whether it is the work they do in the community, in the schools or on an even larger scale — VISIONS puts these individuals at the forefront to celebrate their accomplishments.

This year’s VISIONS ceremony was held on Thursday, April 16 in the Banquet Room at Turner Lake. The event was started by The News’ Proprietor and Publisher, Patrick Graham.

“This is one of those things where if we see further, it is because we stand on the shoulders of giants,” Graham said. “... some of the other folks that have received these awards are tremendous members of the community, just like our award winners tonight. We couldn’t be happier to honor them”

Following a short break to eat and mingle, the podium was turned over to Managing Editor Evan Newton.

Newton emphasized the true meaning of this year’s VISIONS theme, “Built to Last.”

There is no doubt that there are many ways that this theme can be interpreted,” Newton said. “When we decided on this theme, a familiar saying popped up into my head…’It’s the people that really make the place.’ I have come to realize that it couldn’t ring any more true than here in Newton County. That is partially why Newton County truly is, in my opinion, Built to Last.”





Community Spirit Award





The premier honor of this year’s VISIONS magazine in the Community Spirit Award, which was given to Debbie Harper.

Harper serves as the president of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, where she is hard at work to build the foundation for the county’s future. As a fifth-generation Newton County resident, Harper’s roots run deep in the community she is heavily invested into.

After over two decades in real estate, Harper began her transition into the Newton County Chamber — a move that still has her still working to attract and retain the best the county has to offer.

“I was very excited to come to an event I didn’t have to plan for, so I am a little off here,” Harper joked. “I do want to first thank my family that is here with me this evening. I have two other sons and a daughter in law that weren’t able to be here, but I thank them for letting me do my job. Because, they do have to put up with me and crazy hours and things. I want to thank Patrick, Evan and The Covington News team…I want to say to the other recipients tonight as I heard all of your stories. You all are truly building this community to last. You all have the same job as I do, we all just do it in different ways.”





Youth of the Year





Newton County’s youth is the foundation for what the future holds, and Eastside High School senior Matthew Lynn embodies exactly that.

The Youth of the Year award is given out to highlight individuals in the county who are set to do great things beyond the county lines. After countless hours in rehearsal and in lead roles, Lynn is set to take his talents to the next level.

Lynn’s introduction into theater began at a young age. Years later, Lynn is now a four-time member of the All-State Theater, a two-time All-Star Cast honoree and has been named as the Region Actor of the Year twice.

Lynn has already been accepted to multiple universities, such as Manhattan School of Music, Point Park University and Belmont University.

“I want to thank my family, especially my sister, who blossomed my love for the arts and who actually got me into the arts,” Lynn said. “I would also like to thank the Newton County Educational Department, especially Mrs. Kimberly Wilber and Dr. Duke Bradley III. I want to thank Mrs. Wilber for helping me advance academically and Dr. Bradley for always listening to the students’ voices and always giving me a chance to speak to him and talk about what I think is ebay for Newton County.”





Employer of the Year





Every year, the Employer of the Year award is given to an organization that represents the identity and vision of Newton County. With deep roots in the community, the team at Newton Federal more than embodies that mindset.

Led by Market President Greta Heard, Newton Federal has made it their mission to let customers know that they are much more than just a number.

In fact, Newton Federal’s impact has gone well beyond the walls of the building on Highway 278. Heard, members of the executive team and other employees have made it their mission to get out in the community at various events.

With almost 100 years of business, Newton Federal wants everyone to know that their local bank has their back.

Lead Teller Stephanie McLaughlin accepted the award on behalf of Newton Federal and the executive team.

“On behalf of our Market President and Newton Federal bank, I want to thank you for this incredible recognition,” McLaughlin said. “We are honored to be named Employer of the Year. This award reflects our commitment to serve the community and we couldn’t be more grateful.”





Unsung Heroes





Each year, The News recognizes three individuals as Unsung Heroes in the VISIONS magazine. While their names may be household to some, the three award recipients in this year’s publication are names that everyone in the community should know.

This year, the three individuals chosen as Unsung Heroes are Felicia Harris, John King and Jennifer Williams.

Harris has been involved in philanthropy work in the Newton County area for years. However, the creation of the Tuggle Harris Educational Foundation in recent years has allowed her to give back on a much larger scale.

Whether it is giving school supplies to youth in need or just general advice to peers, Harris sees herself as a “giver” and will stop at nothing to make sure everyone has the same opportunity to thrive.

“To be recognized in such a way, especially to have my name tied to the Tuggle Harris Educational Foundation, is a blessing from God,” Harris said. “My passion has always been simple — to serve, to open doors, and to remind others about their worth and their potential. I’ve always believed the best work happens behind the scenes — the type of work that doesn’t require a pat on the back or even to be in the spotlight. I do what I do because I love this community and I believe in serving Covington, Ga.”

As Deputy City Manager, King has had the opportunity to affect Newton County citizens for the better.

For King, being consistent and compassionate are just two of the many characteristics that make him an Unsung Hero in the community.

While King’s job allows him to hear a good bit of “bad news,” he noted that the call from Newton was a surprising change of pace.

“I listened to them and one of them was Evan. He was like, ‘John, this is Evan from The Covington News. Call me,’ and I thought, ‘He has the wrong John. I’m bad news John,’” King joked. “But, I called him back and he told me about the nomination for this award and I was truly humble. I want to thank Mr. Graham and The Covington News team. I would also like to thank my boss, Tres Thomas, the city manager, who has truly let me be myself and work and do my thing.”

Williams has put in the work during her 16 years with Newton County Schools. However, her role as the director of Instructional Technology and Media Services is much more than just a “job.”

Williams oversees a wide range of tasks and responsibilities in Newton County Schools, but one of her main driving factors is ensuring every student has what they need to succeed. Williams has been hands-on with the creation of many events inside the school system in recent years.

From the Literacy Extravaganza all the way to the InspiHER Code Like a Girl conference — Williams has had the mission to build a community that is built to last.

“I am so excited to be here today,” Williams said, “25 years ago I was on a train in New York City and I saw a sign that said ‘Teachers needed.’ and I was like, ‘OK, I can be a teacher.’ I left my corporate job and went to the county office and signed to be a teacher and it changed my life. This is my passion, my love.”

VISIONS: Built to Last will be available beginning Saturday, April 18 in the weekend edition of The Covington News. On the following Monday, copies will be available for purchase at The News’ office at 1166 Usher St in Covington.

In addition to the leaders, an additional six stories in learning, wellness, enterprise and community categories are featured in this year’s magazine.





Photos by Michael Bandoo | The Covington News