Washington Street Community Center celebrates retirement of executive director Bea Jackson

Bea Jackson has spent the better part of the last 24 years dedicating her work toward bettering the youth of Newton County. But now, she will finally get to enjoy retirement after decades of hard work.

Community members, students and leaders filled the Porter as the Washington Street Community Center held a retirement celebration for Jackson on Sunday, May 3.

Jackson has served as the executive director for the Washington Street Community Center since 2002. Through her efforts, the center has turned into a year-round program for students in Newton County.

Destiny Bryant, president of the Washington Street Community Center Board of Directors, recalled how Jackson has been consistently patient and caring for the center.

“What we've seen over the years is the patience that Mrs. Bea has brought to not just the center as an entity, but to every life that has passed through that place,” Bryant said. “Not only the patience but the consistency, dedication, faithfulness, loyalty, determination and drive. Those are the things that we have been able to watch through Mrs. Bea. Those are the things that change lives.”

After a performance from the Washington Street Community Center Children’s Choir, former and current board members, officials, previous students and family shared tributes and remarks about Jackson.

Dr. Melvin Baker, longtime Washington Street Community Center board member, remembers first meeting Jackson when she was a newcomer to Newton County and wanted to find out what was happening at the center. He attributes her success as director to her sincere love for children and desire to help people become great citizens of the community.

“She and I were good friends 99% of the time, and when we weren’t, we just agreed to disagree,” Baker said. “We have a lot of good laughs. She laughed at me, I laughed at her, we laughed at y'all. But, when all things have been said and done, kids were the most important thing. I loved her, and I will miss her presence at Washington Street Community Center.”

Newton County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III referred to Jackson as a rare jewel. He compared her work at the center to planting and tending a garden, saying her dedication helped create opportunities and growth for generations of children and families in the community.

“Gardens don't grow by accident, but they grow because someone shows up and has a vision for a barren space,” Bradley said. “They grow because someone puts in the time, and they grow because someone believes that what they plant today will matter tomorrow. That's what Mrs. Bea has done for this community.”

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown brought tokens of his appreciation to Jackson after decades of working together on community events for the center. He brought a stuffed bear to resemble “the kids that you have put up with over the years,” a pen in case she gets bored, a handcuff key in case she gets arrested, an umbrella in case she feels the world crashing down around her and a contact card so she doesn’t forget how to call him.

”It always seems impossible until it’s done,” Brown said. “Now, others have to move on and finish it.”

Glencia Walker, Jackson’s daughter, recalls the initial move from Decatur to Covington when she was in high school. Initially thrown off by having to leave her friends, the best decision was made for both Jackson and Washington Street.

“I know that you have poured a lot of time and effort and a lot of your life into Washington Street, but I am looking forward to your retirement and all the things that I'm planning for us to do,” Walker said.

Before Jackson presented her remarks, she was presented with flowers, a plaque and a $5,000 donation to the center in her name. She thanked her family, community partners and all those who supported her during her time at the center.

“[Washington Street Community Center] was always there to make a difference,” Jackson said, “make a change for the positive, and to be uplifting to its citizens and to help our children know that they're wanted in this community and that they can do anything that they set their minds to.”