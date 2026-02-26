Catalyst Initiative at the Oxford College of Emory University hosting food distribution event on Saturday

The Catalyst Initiative at the Oxford College of Emory University is a group passionate about giving back to the Newton County Community, especially through helping food-insecure families. They are hosting a food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2160 Church St. in Covington.

The food distribution event aims to provide local families with food items they may need. The event is being held in collaboration with Giving Hands Food Pantry and Sewa and will include farm-fresh produce from the Oxford College Farm and other local farmers.