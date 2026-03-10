Eastside Eagles take season series over Social Circle in extra innings win

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle and Eastside battled in what was another close game between local rivals on Friday. In a game that went to the 10th inning, it was Eastside that grabbed the win to sweep the season series.

Tripp Swords and Garrett Brooks both started the game for their respective teams, but it was their efforts at the plate that allowed both to shine.

Swords and Brooks led their teams with three hits apiece and ended their pitching outings with similar numbers as well.

Brooks started his day with a pair of quick outs, but an error and a base hit from Swords led to the game’s first run.

With two on base, Jerrell Martin hit a RBI single up the middle to put the Eagles in front.

Swords induced a groundout from Braylen Allen to lead off the bottom of the frame before the sophomore struck out a pair of batters to end the frame.

Brooks settled in as he also struck out a pair of batters as he sent his team back to the plate in a position to do damage.

Swords induced two quick outs as he appeared to be on his way to another quick frame, but an error allowed Logan Moss to reach base.

Zack Smallwood took the next at-bat and grounded to first, but the ball was misplayed and it allowed Moss to score all the way from first base to tie the game.

Smallwood managed to move all the way to third base on the same error before he later scored on a wild pitch from Swords as the ‘Skins grabbed a 2-1 lead.

The errors continued in the next half-inning, but they allowed Eastside to get back into it.

Chase Jordan and Payton Shaw reached on walks, but the latter was thrown out on an attempt to steal second.

A groundball from Swords looked to be a sure-out to end the inning, but an error from Smallwood on the infield let the sophomore reach base as Jordan scored.

Swords and Brooks pitched around base runners in the third and fourth innings, but the Eagles found a way to capitalize in the fifth.

Jordan worked a full count before he smoked a one-out double into centerfield. Two batters later, Shaw singled up the middle to score his fellow senior and give Eastside a 3-2 advantage.

Swords singled in the next at-bat, which forced the hand of Social Circle head coach Chris Davis. Ian Miller entered the game for Brooks and pitched the final out of the fifth to keep the ‘Skins within one run.

Swords remained on the mound and retired the side in order in the bottom of the fifth. Despite an error to start the top of the sixth, Miller did the same.

After he appeared to settle in on the mound, Miller drew a five-pitch walk off Swords to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Following the walk, Eastside head coach Shane Griffin made the switch as Parker Denmark took over as the pitcher.

However, Denmark was welcomed with a pair of base runners as Brooks and Cooper Davis reached base.

With the bases loaded, Griffin wasted no time with his second pitching change.

Levi Pickett took over and struck out Jake Frachiseur for the first out. However, Moss drew a bases-loaded walk in the next at-bat to tie the game at 3-3.

Then, Smallwood drew a walk to put the ‘Skins ahead 4-3.

Brayden Bramlett looked to follow-suit as he worked the count to 3-1, but he instead hit a sacrifice fly that still scored a run.

Pickett struck out Jake Blankenship to end the frame, but the damage was done as the hosts led 5-3 with the Eagles down to their final three outs.

In need of a rally, Jordan stepped up with a leadoff double to start a run of scoring.

Shaw followed with an RBI double to trim the lead down to one and put the tying run just 90 feet away. Swords stepped in the box and ambushed Miller on the first pitch — tie game.

Eli Christisn later walked to put a second runner on base, but Frachiseru entered the game for Miller and kept the Eagles from taking the lead.

Pickett took over for Eastside and pitched around a pair of walks in the bottom of the seventh, which meant only one thing — free baseball.

Frachisieur pitched the start of the eighth inning and the Eagles went hitless as the ‘Skins returned the plate with another chance to walk it off.

However, Pickett appeared to be dialed in as he struck out the side in order.

Shaw and Swords reached base to lead off the top of the ninth. Two batters later, a RBI groundout from Christian put the Eagles back in front in extras.

Pickett returned to the mound in hopes of recreating his success in the prior frame, but the ‘Skins had different plans.

With one out, Allen and Miller reached base back-to-back to put the tying and go-ahead runs on.

Brooks saw the first pitch and deposited it into right field to score Allen and put the game-winning run on third.

Pickett intentionally walked Davis to load the bases and provide a force-out chance at any base as the Eagles were still in search of two outs.

With his back against the wall and in need of his best pitch of the day, Pickett delivered — Strikeout. Strikeout.

Pickett took care of Aiden Baird and Moss on three pitches each and he escaped the jam.

After Pickett’s heroics on the mound, his offense rewarded him.

Amond Sands struck out to start the frame, but consecutive walks from Jordan and Denmark put a runner in scoring position.

Jordan advanced to third base before a sacrifice fly from Shaw put Eastside in front at 7-6.

With just three outs to get and a one-run lead, Griffin trusted Pickett for the bottom of the 10th.

Smallwood, Bramlett and Blankenship went down on just nine pitches and Pickett earned the win for Eastside.

Swords’ three hits led the Eagles in the win as he also reached base two more times on walks. Jordan and Shaw also finished with strong numbers as the two combined for four hits, seven runs, three RBIs and four walks.

Along with his day at the plate, Swords pitched the first five frames and struck out four batters as he only allowed one earned run. Pickett pitched the final five innings and struck out nine batters.

Brooks finished with half of Social Circle’s hits as he finished 3-for-5 with one RBI. On the mound, Brooks struck out five batters across 4.2 innings of work. Baird only pitched 1.1 innings for the ‘Skins but tallied a trio of strikeouts.

Social Circle fell to 7-5 in what was the team’s final non-region game before the start of Region 4A-Division I play.

The Redskins will begin a three-game series with the Putnam County War Eagles on Tuesday, March 17. The two teams will play the second and third games of the series during a doubleheader at Putnam County on Friday, March 20.

The Eagles improved their season record to 8-2 and marked their third road win in as many tries.

Eastside begins Region 8-AAAA play today as the team starts a three-game series with Walnut Grove. The Eagles will host the Warriors for a doubleheader on Friday, March 13.